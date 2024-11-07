AppOmni and Cisco partner to extend SaaS security with end-to-end Zero Trust

AppOmni today announced a significant partnership that combines the company’s Zero Trust Posture Management (ZTPM) solution with Cisco’s Security Service Edge (SSE) technology suite to enable zero trust principles at the application layer in security as a-Service (SaaS) applications. The combined solution provides organizations with end-to-end zero trust from the endpoint to the application and greatly improves security in complex SaaS installations, with enhanced visibility and monitoring into everything from configurations to user behaviors. With a secure environment for all cloud-based SaaS applications, enterprises can seamlessly implement zero trust principles to secure data from endpoint to SaaS.

“We’re honored to partner with Cisco to extend zero trust to SaaS for organizations worldwide—Cisco is one of the world’s great companies, and this partnership gives us a new level of access to a massive, worldwide customer base,” said AppOmni co-founder and chief technology officer, Brian Soby. “Just as Cisco Security Service Edge offers users an exceptional user experience and protected access from any device to anywhere, AppOmni’s Zero Trust Posture Management capabilities close critical gaps at the application level, such as misconfigurations in access controls, unchecked privileges, data leaks, and overlooked third-party integrations.”

As part of this partnership, AppOmni has been selected to join a group of independent software vendors (ISVs) on Cisco’s Global Price List (GPL) as part of Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program. This arrangement extends the longtime relationship between the two companies—Cisco Investments backed the company in 2022—and offers a range of benefits to channel partners and customers alike. Additionally, Cisco’s Value-Added Reseller (VAR) community will have the ability to extend AppOmni solutions to their customers as part of Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program.

“This complex operating environment demands continuous improvement, and we believe that can only be achieved with optimal collaboration—that’s exactly what this partnership delivers,” said Chris Sullivan, Director, Strategic Partnerships at AppOmni. “At AppOmni, we’ve worked hard to carve out a unique approach to SaaS security and develop a sterling reputation for both technology leadership and customer service. Cisco Secure Access Service Edge leverages the principles of Zero Trust Network Access to enforce strict access controls based on user identity and context. AppOmni perfectly complements this strategy at the application layer, and this combination represents the first complete application of zero trust principles to secure SaaS deployments.”