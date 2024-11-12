Aviatrix introduces Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service: Aviatrix PaaS

Aviatrix today introduced Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service (Aviatrix PaaS), a new addition to its Cloud Network Security Platform. This managed service option broadens the choices available to new and existing enterprise customers, providing a fast, scalable, and AI-enhanced solution for secure cloud networking in a fully managed, ready-to-deploy option.

As enterprises increasingly face diverse ranges of cloud networking strategies, Aviatrix PaaS provides a new implementation option that reduces onboarding time and decreases long-term infrastructure maintenance concerns. Designed for enterprise cloud administrators and architects seeking to simplify network security while maintaining visibility and control, Aviatrix PaaS delivers operational agility, insights, and scalability, enabling companies to deploy, manage, and secure their cloud networks.

"Aviatrix PaaS represents a paradigm shift in how we approach cloud network security," said David Linthicum, internationally known cloud computing expert, analyst, author, and speaker. "In a landscape where most vendors are still struggling to connect basic security and networking dots, Aviatrix has delivered something truly transformative—a fully managed platform that seamlessly integrates AI-driven operations with enterprise-grade security. What's particularly impressive is how they've managed to simplify the complexity of multicloud networking while actually enhancing visibility and control. The integration of AI-powered insights for both security and cost optimization isn’t just innovative; it's exactly what enterprises need to manage the growing complexity of their cloud environments. This is the kind of forward-thinking solution that will define the next generation of cloud network security."

With Aviatrix PaaS, the company brings its Cloud Network Security Platform to a new service-based model, offering the power of its traditional control and management plane as a scalable, managed service. By offloading the complexity of infrastructure maintenance, monitoring, and upgrades to Aviatrix, customers can instead focus on advancing their cloud networks and protecting sensitive data without incurring the operational overhead associated with traditional network security.

"We have long been dedicated to solving the toughest enterprise challenges, from safeguarding against escalating security threats to enabling seamless, cross-platform integration,” said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. “We developed Aviatrix PaaS in partnership with our customers to address their evolving cloud demands, focusing on delivering rapid time to value and liberating businesses from the complexities of infrastructure management.”

Key features of Aviatrix PaaS include: