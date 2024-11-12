Trustwave announces merger with Cybereason

Today, Trustwave and Cybereason announced a definitive merger agreement offering a comprehensive and expanded suite of cybersecurity solutions to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

With SoftBank as the majority investor, this strategic consolidation combines capabilities in managed detection and response (MDR), EDR, offensive security, security research, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), and threat intelligence services. The two companies will function independently but collaborate strategically on value-added services and capabilities to expand market presence and bring greater cyber value to their client base.

“Today’s news marks an exciting evolution in the cybersecurity industry,” said Eric Gan, Chairman and CEO of Cybereason and former SoftBank Executive Vice President. “As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, organizations are seeking more comprehensive solutions that integrate technology, services, AI, and human-led expertise to keep threat actors from causing harm. Cybereason, with its strong presence in Japan, is particularly excited to offer our combined EDR and MDR solutions in this market, where we have already seen distinct success. This partnership strengthens our collective capabilities across MDR, offensive security, DFIR, and cybersecurity consulting services, enabling us to unlock additional value for our clients globally and our partners in the cyber insurance and legal industries."

Together, the organization will leverage Trustwave’s extensive market presence in the Americas, United Kingdom, Australia, the Middle East, and the public sector, alongside Cybereason’s strong position in Japan and its significant foothold in Continental Europe.

"With today’s news, we are even better positioned to continue delivering unsurpassed cyber value and safeguarding our clients against threat actors,” said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon. “Our merger with Cybereason is a strategic step in delivering a more dynamic and comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio to our clients across all market segments. In today's fast-changing threat environment, organizations need a partner who can provide a complete ecosystem of solutions. By combining our strengths, Trustwave and Cybereason are uniquely positioned to support our clients' shifting needs, optimize their technology investments, and stay ahead of the cyber risks that are constantly evolving. This collaboration allows us to provide broader, more integrated solutions that safeguard the future of our clients' organizations."

Trustwave’s current owner, MC2 Security Fund, a private equity fund sponsored by The Chertoff Group, an internationally recognized security and growth advisory firm, will continue to be a channel partner and strategic advisor.

“The MC2 Security Fund and The Chertoff Group look forward to a continued partnership with Trustwave and a new partnership with Cybereason to further accelerate growth across the MDR market segment,” said Chad Sweet, CEO and Co-Founder of The Chertoff Group.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.