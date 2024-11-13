Maritime appetite for cyber risk notably higher than other key industries, new report reveals

While interconnectivity and new technologies bring opportunities, they also make the industry more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Maritime professionals are confident the industry is managing the risk. More than eight in 10 (83%) say their organization has a good cybersecurity posture, and seven in 10 (71%) are confident their organization would quickly get back to business as normal following a cyberattack.



Contributing to this confidence, almost three quarters of maritime professionals (73%) report that their organization is increasing cybersecurity spending compared to last year. A majority say their organization has prepared against potential outcomes such as asset downtime and disruption to operations, theft of sensitive data, physical injury or loss of life, and a grounded vessel.



While industry awareness of cyber risk and cybersecurity investment has grown rapidly, there are signs of a false sense of security within the maritime industry. Only half (53%) of those surveyed are confident their organization can demonstrate full visibility of supply chain vulnerabilities, a concern given the recent rise in cyberattacks targeting supply chains.



Additionally, 68% believe their organization’s IT security is stronger than its operational technology (OT) security—which is linked to physical assets like sensors and programmable logic controllers (PLC) and enables automation, safety, and navigation systems. Some 76% say that the cybersecurity training that their organization provides is not advanced enough to protect against sophisticated threats.