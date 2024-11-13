Silverfort acquires Rezonate to expand its cloud identity security offerings

Today, Silverfort announced the acquisition of Rezonate, a provider of identity-first security for cloud environments. The consolidated offering will strengthen and expand Silverfort's ability to protect identities across all on-prem assets, cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications. The combined offering, fully integrated into Silverfort’s platform, will be available in mid-2025.

“After being neglected for years, identity security is becoming the most important element of cybersecurity. We couldn't be more excited to join Silverfort, as our mutual goal is to solve this difficult problem," said Roy Akerman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rezonate. "Silverfort built a powerful and innovative platform, an amazing team and culture, and is on a clear path to market leadership. We can't wait to join Silverfort and grow this platform to its full potential together."

"Both the technology built by the Rezonate team and the people themselves are extremely impressive,” said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. “Rezonate offers the broadest set of cloud identity security capabilities that we have seen from a startup of their size, covering NHI, ISPM, ITDR, entitlements, and more across every cloud asset. Rezonate's innovative architecture also enables them to flex and scale to meet every customer's needs with unmatched speed and simplicity—and customers love them for it. We're excited to join forces with Rezonate to empower every business to defend against the evolving identity threat landscape.”

With the addition of Rezonate's capabilities, Silverfort extends its reach deeper into cloud applications, workloads, and infrastructure, with a broad set of capabilities, including non-human identity (NHI) security, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), identity security posture management (ISPM), entitlement management, and more.

Customers will enjoy the benefits of having a single platform to protect their identities from compromise across all their on-prem and cloud environments. Benefits include:

Stronger protection with unified context: Stop identity threats on-prem, in the cloud, and anywhere in between with a comprehensive view of all identities and access activity across an organization.

Stop identity threats on-prem, in the cloud, and anywhere in between with a comprehensive view of all identities and access activity across an organization. One place for all identity security: Discovery of hidden assets and exposures, prevention measures to reduce the attack surface, detection of identity threats, and real-time response on a unified platform.

Discovery of hidden assets and exposures, prevention measures to reduce the attack surface, detection of identity threats, and real-time response on a unified platform. Protecting every asset, including ‘unprotectable’ ones: Enable protection for any type of asset, both on-prem and in the cloud, including sensitive systems such as legacy systems, critical infrastructure, command-line interfaces, and more.

Enable protection for any type of asset, both on-prem and in the cloud, including sensitive systems such as legacy systems, critical infrastructure, command-line interfaces, and more. Rapidly deploy and scale: Achieve identity security across the entire organization within days to easily address compliance gaps and cyber insurance requirements.

