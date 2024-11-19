Aviatrix unveils new integration with Microsoft Security Copilot

Aviatrix, a cloud network security company, today unveiled a new integration with Microsoft Security Copilot designed to enhance and accelerate security vulnerability assessment and incident response at scale. This solution allows for robust real-time collaboration between generative AI (GenAI)-informed threat intelligence and granular, centralized, zero-trust policies between each cloud application, service, or workload. Businesses can use the new integration to help reduce risk, decrease security costs, and gain deep visibility and insight into their existing threat landscape.

Aviatrix's cloud security solutions are designed to empower enterprises with advanced security capabilities, and the company has a long history of collaborating with key industry organizations, including Microsoft. Earlier this year, Aviatrix was selected by Microsoft as a key participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview for its experience with Microsoft security technologies and leadership in bringing the cloud networking future forward. Aviatrix product leaders worked closely with the Microsoft team developing the new integration.

"Today's security landscape requires solutions that are faster and more intelligent than potential threats," said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. "It also requires solutions that are cloud neutral so protecting business-critical assets isn't limited by infrastructure provider. We're excited to use the power of the entire Microsoft security ecosystem to help customers discover vulnerabilities, decrease costs, and gain deep visibility into their ecosystem."

The Aviatrix Plugin for Microsoft Security Copilot uses the capabilities of the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall (DCF) to identify and decrease risk. Aviatrix DCF uses both IP addresses and cloud-native tags to build centralized, dynamic network security policy across an entire cloud network, including edge and branch locations. Its cloud-agnostic, distributed nature allows for superior control, scale, and performance across any cloud provider.

"When it comes to security, we know AI will have a profound impact on helping customers secure their networks and ecosystems," said Shawn Bice, Corporate Vice President, Cloud Ecosystem Security at Microsoft. "We're pleased to collaborate with innovators in the industry, including Aviatrix, so organizations can benefit from AI for next-generation defense."

Security engineers and firewall operators can query Microsoft Security Copilot LLM using natural language to discover vulnerabilities that are active in their environment. Aviatrix will then match these vulnerabilities to policy groups or provide action-oriented recommendations in real time. With the ability to quickly map threats around apps and lines of business and then recommend in-depth defensive postures, the new integration helps security professionals detect and react to threats more quickly, efficiently, and effectively.

Aviatrix also unveiled a new integration with Microsoft's Security Service Edge solution while on-site at Microsoft Ignite. To learn more about the two new integrations, visit this page.