Keeper Security partners with Sherweb to strengthen cybersecurity for MSPs

Keeper Security, a provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections, and privileged access, today announced a strategic partnership with Sherweb, a cloud marketplace company. This partnership enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to access Keeper's robust cybersecurity solutions through Sherweb's marketplace, streamlining access to security offerings to better safeguard both MSPs and their small-to-medium business (SMB) clients from cyber threats like phishing and credential theft.

Sherweb's platform will now offer KeeperMSP, a solution purpose-built to provide password security and zero-knowledge encryption, helping MSPs protect digital credentials—including passwords, passkeys, and secrets—with ease and effectiveness. This solution includes advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, random password generation, and secure password sharing, all critical tools in defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Keeper's platform is a human-centric solution for consumers and organizations of all sizes. Powered by a zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security, Keeper leverages best-in-class protection to reduce the risk of damaging data breaches. Quick to deploy, the platform scales to meet the needs of any organization, integrating seamlessly into any data environment—single-cloud, multi-cloud, or hybrid—as well as any security stack.

"We are pleased to join Sherweb's marketplace and help strengthen the cybersecurity posture of MSPs, both in the region and globally," said Steve Beckmeier, Vice President of North America Sales at Keeper Security. "We continue to evolve our signature MSP platform to help MSPs protect themselves and their clients by providing a highly secure and easy-to-use product to combat the persistent threat of cyber attacks."

"Our partnership with Keeper aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions that are easy to manage and tailored for MSPs," said Benji Germain, VP of Product at Sherweb. "By bringing Keeper into our marketplace, we're empowering MSPs to enhance client protection while simplifying the management of critical credentials."

This collaboration positions Sherweb as a trusted partner for MSPs, delivering value-driven, secure, and convenient solutions for their clients' evolving security needs. MSPs can now access KeeperMSP through Sherweb's marketplace, benefiting from a zero-trust framework, zero-knowledge security, role-based access controls, and remote connection management, all within a single, easy-to-deploy platform.