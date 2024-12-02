  • Advertise
  • Subscribe
  • Forums
  • Buyer's Guide
  • Contact Us
  • Connect on LinkedIn
    1. Cybersecurity

    Userful achieves SOC 2 certification

    Dec. 2, 2024
    This certification underscores Userful's commitment to secure data management and compliance in critical operations environments.
    Related To: Userful
    674dca6e6fc0c5edd1dfc443 Userful Infinity Platform1024x640

    Userful Corporation, a provider of IT solutions and data visualization, has achieved SOC 2 certification for its Infinity Platform and Global Cluster Manager solutions. This certification underscores its commitment to secure data management and compliance in critical operations environments and demonstrates Userful’s dedication to maintaining a high level of security, integrity, and availability for its customers and partners.

    Userful’s secure infrastructure gives customers full control over their security environment. Features like role-based access control, options for isolated (offline) network deployment, and private cloud infrastructure provide adaptable, high-security configurations tailored to each customer’s needs. A downloadable security guide is available on request. 

    SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations managing sensitive customer data. It aligns with the Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Userful’s Type I certification, validated by an external audit of nearly 101 security controls, reflects the organization’s robust protocols at a specified point in time.

    With real-time data and secure, centralized management at the forefront of operations, SOC 2 certification reinforces Userful’s commitment to data security, assuring partners and customers of its stringent data protection standards.

    Userful’s core enterprise operations and mission-critical environments serve a wide range of industries worldwide, including healthcare, manufacturing and production, banking and finance, airports and transportation and higher education.
    Blobid2 1693920508903