Userful achieves SOC 2 certification

Userful Corporation, a provider of IT solutions and data visualization, has achieved SOC 2 certification for its Infinity Platform and Global Cluster Manager solutions. This certification underscores its commitment to secure data management and compliance in critical operations environments and demonstrates Userful’s dedication to maintaining a high level of security, integrity, and availability for its customers and partners.

Userful’s secure infrastructure gives customers full control over their security environment. Features like role-based access control, options for isolated (offline) network deployment, and private cloud infrastructure provide adaptable, high-security configurations tailored to each customer’s needs. A downloadable security guide is available on request.

SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations managing sensitive customer data. It aligns with the Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Userful’s Type I certification, validated by an external audit of nearly 101 security controls, reflects the organization’s robust protocols at a specified point in time.

With real-time data and secure, centralized management at the forefront of operations, SOC 2 certification reinforces Userful’s commitment to data security, assuring partners and customers of its stringent data protection standards.