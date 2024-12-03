Fortinet elevates web application security and performance with new unified platform

Fortinet today announced FortiAppSec Cloud, a new cloud-delivered platform that integrates key web application security and performance management tools into a single offering. The platform streamlines web and API security, advanced bot defense, and global server load balancing, among other capabilities, so customers can confidently secure and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“Web applications are foundational to the success of modern enterprises, but they are extremely challenging to secure, leaving businesses with a substantial attack surface,” said Vincent Hwang, VP, Cloud Security, Fortinet. “With FortiAppSec Cloud, we’ve converged AI-powered security and key performance tools to empower organizations with a unified platform that simplifies web application security management, decreases risk, and reduces costs for our customers. By evolving from conventional, siloed web application security solutions, businesses can stay ahead of sophisticated threats and provide a superior user experience across their entire network.”