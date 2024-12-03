LastPass announces partnership with TD SYNNEX

LastPass, a provider of password and identity management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership simplifies the purchasing process for IT resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) in North America by offering streamlined access to LastPass’ solutions through TD SYNNEX’s trusted distribution network.

With growing concerns around cybersecurity and identity protection, the ability to offer trusted, easy-to-implement credential management solutions is a key differentiator. This collaboration offers resellers and MSPs a more streamlined path to delivering secure, reliable password and identity management solutions to their clients. By simplifying and optimizing the purchasing process, resellers and MSPs can more effectively meet the rising demand for a secure, seamless user experience for partners and their user base.

“By teaming up with TD SYNNEX, we’re delivering an elevated partner experience designed to help ensure that partners’ customers can confidently manage their credentials anytime, anywhere, without compromising on privacy or protection,” said Jessica Couto, VP of Global Channels and Alliances for LastPass.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With LastPass added to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can keep their sensitive data protected."

TD SYNNEX customers, partners, resellers, and MSPs can set up and deploy LastPass licenses for their customers in a matter of hours. Additionally, TD SYNNEX customers can leverage LastPass’ enablement and marketing collateral. To learn more about the benefits of the partnership, read the announcement blog.