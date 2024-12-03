BigID releases Data Activity Monitoring to extend DDR and detect malicious actors

BigID, a data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management provider, today announced the launch of Data Activity Monitoring. Offering near real-time monitoring of suspicious or malicious user activity across both structured and unstructured data, BigID empowers organizations to proactively identify risks, respond faster to potential threats, and help strengthen regulatory compliance. BigID's Data Activity Monitoring helps organizations manage the risk of data breaches and strengthens their overall security posture by alerting on potential insider risk, unauthorized access, and data misuse.

BigID's Data Activity Monitoring tracks data access activity. With insights into who is accessing data, when, how, and what they're doing with it, Data Activity Monitoring enhances the contextual intelligence needed for comprehensive data security and proactive breach prevention.

Key Benefits of BigID's Data Activity Monitoring:

Enhanced Security Decision-Making: Get contextual, data-driven insights for more accurate decisions on access control, retention, and remediation.

Get contextual, data-driven insights for more accurate decisions on access control, retention, and remediation. Proactive Risk & Access Management: Monitor activity around sensitive data to identify unnecessary permissions, over-permissioned users, and potential insider threats before breaches occur.

Monitor activity around sensitive data to identify unnecessary permissions, over-permissioned users, and potential insider threats before breaches occur. Streamlined Compliance & Auditing: Generate detailed audit trails that help meet regulatory requirements, simplifying compliance and enhancing data governance.

Generate detailed audit trails that help meet regulatory requirements, simplifying compliance and enhancing data governance. Efficient Security Investigations: Gather contextual insights into data access patterns, enabling faster investigations and accurate remediation.

Gather contextual insights into data access patterns, enabling faster investigations and accurate remediation. Improved Data Ownership Accountability: Track user interactions with data to clarify ownership and facilitate efficient delegation of security tasks.

"With Data Activity Monitoring, we're redefining the level of control and visibility organizations have over their data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "Our customers need to be able to not only have visibility into their sensitive data but also understand how it's accessed and used and enact controls around it. BigID's Data Activity Monitoring goes beyond detection, providing near real-time insights necessary to help prevent data breaches, support compliance, and empower security teams to make informed decisions."

To learn more: