Onapsis expands code security capabilities to accelerate, de-risk SAP BTP development

Onapsis today announced the expansion of its Control product line to include a new bundle that enhances application security testing capabilities for SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). The new offering supports both new and existing customers by enabling seamless, automated code scanning in SAP’s most commonly used integrated development environments (IDEs) and Git repositories. This helps teams accelerate development, automate manual effort, enhance security, and mitigate risks in their RISE with SAP and SAP BTP projects.

As SAP continues to drive cloud adoption for its SAP S/4HANA ecosystem, organizations are increasingly turning to SAP BTP for custom application development. However, as these projects scale, ensuring the security and integrity of the code is more important than ever. The expanded capabilities of the Control for BTP bundle address this challenge by providing development and quality assurance teams with comprehensive application security testing support, embedded directly into their development workflows.

Key features of the new offering include:

Code Scanning Across SAP Recommended IDEs for BTP: Control now supports SAP’s most frequently used IDEs, including SAP Business Application Studio (SAP BAS), Visual Studio Code, and Eclipse with ABAP Development Tools. This capability ensures that developers working in RISE with SAP or SAP BTP environments can scan their code for issues and vulnerabilities within the IDEs they already use on a day-to-day basis.

Control now supports SAP’s most frequently used IDEs, including SAP Business Application Studio (SAP BAS), Visual Studio Code, and Eclipse with ABAP Development Tools. This capability ensures that developers working in RISE with SAP or SAP BTP environments can scan their code for issues and vulnerabilities within the IDEs they already use on a day-to-day basis. Inline Security “Spell Check” for Developers: To help developers accelerate and de-risk projects, Control for BTP offers real-time, inline security scanning while code is being written. Just like a spell checker in a word processor, the product identifies code issues as they occur, providing developers with immediate feedback and actionable fixes to address security risks during the development process.

To help developers accelerate and de-risk projects, Control for BTP offers real-time, inline security scanning while code is being written. Just like a spell checker in a word processor, the product identifies code issues as they occur, providing developers with immediate feedback and actionable fixes to address security risks during the development process. Centralized Git Repository Scanning: As SAP development increasingly moves toward Git-based workflows, Control for BTP allows developers to centrally manage code security scans. Whether performing individual scans or bulk scans across multiple Gits, developers can quickly and efficiently scan entire code projects by simply pointing the product to the relevant Git repositories, saving time and reducing manual efforts.

“We’re excited to be the first to market with this comprehensive application security solution for SAP BTP,” said Sadik Al-Abdulla, Chief Product Officer of Onapsis. “SAP’s fiscal Q3 cloud revenue is up 25%, demonstrating growing adoption of its cloud services for SAP S/4HANA as companies look to update and modernize their legacy SAP ECC landscapes. As such, securing code throughout the software development lifecycle has never been more critical. With our expanded code security testing capabilities for BTP, we’re empowering developers to proactively find and fix vulnerabilities, ensuring faster, safer, and more successful RISE with SAP projects.”

With the extension of BTP support to Control, Onapsis now offers customers comprehensive security and compliance coverage for SAP BTP across all of its key product lines—Assess, Defend, and Control.

SAP BTP is a cornerstone of SAP’s CleanCore approach, designed to minimize customizations and simplify system upgrades. Onapsis’ new offering provides peace of mind by ensuring that code developed for SAP BTP is free from vulnerabilities that could lead to compliance issues, production failures, unplanned downtime, or project delays.

Availability

The expanded SAP BTP security offering is generally available in Q4 2024, with pricing and further details available through Onapsis sales representatives or authorized systems integrators. For more information, please visit: https://onapsis.com/platform/btp/.