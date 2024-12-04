Nozomi Networks teams with Advens to defend industrial, critical infrastructure from cyber threats

Nozomi Networks Inc. and Advens today announced they have partnered to address growing demand in France and across Europe for managed security services and solutions that are designed to holistically satisfy the unique OT and IoT cybersecurity requirements of critical infrastructure and cyber-physical system environments. Advens offers Nozomi Networks' advanced ANSSI-certified solutions for OT and IoT visibility, network monitoring, threat detection, and risk management to customers of its managed SOC and security services. Advens also resells standalone solutions from Nozomi Networks to customers who manage their security programs in-house.

"With Nozomi Networks, our public service, healthcare, and industry 4.0 customers, most recently including the Paris 2024 Olympics, benefit from access to the industry's most trusted OT and IoT monitoring and threat detection, fully supported by Advens experts and managed services," said Stephane Potier, Head of OT & IoT Cyber Security at Advens. "We're pleased to formalize a very successful relationship that started several years ago. Partnered with Nozomi, we can deliver deep OT and IoT cybersecurity expertise, using the advanced solutions that our customers need."

Earlier this year, Advens and Nozomi Networks worked together to ensure the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ran without disruption and were safe from cyber-related attacks or outages. The Advens-Nozomi team of cybersecurity experts had just under six months to successfully design, deploy, test, and manage a cybersecurity program to safeguard the water systems, event venues, roadways, housing facilities, and other critical infrastructure supporting the Olympics.

"Without a doubt, the Nozomi platform played a critical role in helping protect the Paris Olympics from at least 3 serious cyberattacks," Potier said. "The extremely high level of cybersecurity we were able to execute flawlessly for the Olympics is just one example of the high-quality defense we can provide industrial and critical infrastructure customers through our partnership with Nozomi."

"It's a pleasure to work with a highly skilled team of cybersecurity professionals at Advens," said Nozomi Networks Head of Partner Sales, Cade Stephens. "Both companies share a commitment to excellence, which has earned us both a solid reputation in Europe and around the world. We firmly believe this partnership accelerates our joint mission to help protect the critical infrastructure organizations that all of us rely on to support our daily lives and businesses. We look forward to working together to improve the way these organizations are secured."