Naoris Protocol announces post-quantum DePIN for cybersecurity and digital trust

As the digital world is increasingly threatened by advanced cyberattacks and looming quantum computing challenges, Naoris Protocol unveils new technology designed to revolutionize digital security through a post-quantum-powered decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) for cybersecurity and digital trust.

Backed by prominent figures including DNS designer David Holtzman, former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Shanfari & Partners Chairman H.E. Sheikh Thamer Said Ahmed al-Shanfari, this protocol transforms traditional untrusted devices into a decentralized security layer of cyber-trusted validator nodes, eliminating single points of failure that plague centralized security systems.

Decentralized Security: A Necessary Shift Amidst Rising Centralized Failures

The launch comes at a critical time, following the CrowdStrike outages in July 2024 that demonstrated the vulnerabilities of centralized security frameworks. These incidents disrupted global services across aviation, banking, and media sectors, highlighting the urgent need for decentralized security solutions.