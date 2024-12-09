Hornetsecurity adds self-service to 365 Total Backup alongside MS OneNote backup and recovery

Hornetsecurity has today unveiled an upgraded version of its 365 Total Backup solution, introducing self-service recovery for end users while also offering full backup and recovery support for Microsoft OneNote. This new functionality is also available with 365 Total Protection Plans 3 and 4.

Hornetsecurity has added a new self-service functionality to its backup solution. This allows end users to independently recover their mailbox, OneDrive, and OneNote data through the Hornetsecurity User Panel, rather than needing to rely on their IT administrator to do so for them. End users can now select and recover selected objects or all the data contained within their mailbox, OneDrive account, and OneNote as needed. This data is searchable and easily restored, making the process simple for those without formal IT training.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, commented: "So far, Microsoft 365 end-users have not been able to directly access backup data from their Mailbox, OneDrive accounts, and OneNote, making them dependent on authorized administrators whenever they needed to restore their data. We've therefore enhanced our backup service for Microsoft 365 by introducing self-service support for end users. As handling restore requests for end users is a time-intensive task for admins, this update frees them up for more mission-critical tasks while empowering end users."

The solution now also includes Microsoft OneNote backup and recovery, enabling Hornetsecurity partners and customers to automatically back up their OneNote notebooks without having to rely on manual data protection methods. This adds another layer of data protection to organizations, allowing them to easily back up and restore the valuable information stored within OneNote notebooks.

This broader scope of protection adds to the existing backup and recovery capabilities in 365 Total Backup and 365 Total Protection, offering enhanced data recovery options across essential M365 applications, such as Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and Microsoft Teams. Along with the self-service component, this enhancement is a free update and follows the recent addition of backup and recovery for Microsoft Planner.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, said: "These enhancements underscore our dedication to continually evolving our offerings to meet the needs of our partners and customers, easing the load on administrators while setting their minds at rest, and ensuring that critical data remains secure and easily recoverable."