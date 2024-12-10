SecurityHQ partners with Alchemy CyberDefence

SecurityHQ, a global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), is excited to announce its latest partnership with Alchemy CyberDefence Inc., based in Austin, Texas.

Alchemy CyberDefence Inc., a global provider of advanced software solutions, brings a new standard of simplicity and innovation to enterprises worldwide. Operating across the US, EMEA, and APJ regions, the company empowers organizations with unmatched visibility and optimization of their cloud and on-premise environments. By addressing the complexity of modern IT landscapes, Alchemy CyberDefence helps businesses streamline operations, ensure compliance, and achieve peak efficiency, unlocking their full potential in a dynamic digital era.

Indi Siriniwasa, Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy CyberDefence, shared his vision for the partnership: "Partnering with SecurityHQ marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with unparalleled visibility and operational clarity. Together, we are establishing a robust framework that not only protects critical assets but also enhances efficiency and enables organizations to succeed in a dynamic digital world. By combining Alchemy CyberDefence’s leadership in visibility and optimization with SecurityHQ’s expertise in proactive threat detection and rapid response, we are setting a new standard for cybersecurity excellence."

SecurityHQ’s Regional Sales Director for Southern Africa, John Taylor, commented on the partnership, stating that "SecurityHQ’s global service suite is a natural extension to Alchemy’s already established service offerings. Cyber Defense, security posture visibility, risk and compliance, cloud optimization security, and cost and resource management from SecurityHQ align with and become part of Alchemy CyberDefence’s comprehensive defense framework."

Nicolette Pesev, Chief Marketing Officer at Alchemy CyberDefence, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "Teaming up with SecurityHQ propels our mission to deliver unparalleled visibility, control, and optimization across our clients’ digital ecosystems. By integrating SecurityHQ’s exceptional expertise in Security Operations Center as a Service (SoCaaS), we are elevating our offerings to provide a more robust solution—complete with proactive threat detection and swift response capabilities."