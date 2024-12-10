Stamus Networks announces Clear NDR for open and transparent network defense

Today at Black Hat Europe, Stamus Networks, a provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, announced Clear NDR, an open and transparent NDR system that empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized activity before they cause harm to the organization. It can be deployed as a standalone NDR solution or integrated into an organization's AI-driven security operations center (SOC), delivering essential network data that supports even more sophisticated cross-platform threat detection.

Clear NDR uses a tapestry of transparent threat detection and response technologies in a highly customizable system that delivers detection cyber defenders can trust with results they can explain. With these advanced capabilities, defenders can see threats more clearly and act more confidently to protect their organizations. Clear NDR features two editions:

Clear NDR Enterprise (formerly the Stamus Security Platform): The flagship edition adds enterprise scale, high-fidelity threat declarations, AI and machine learning detections, extensive host insights, daily threat intelligence and detection updates, integrations into popular security systems, and more. Designed to help enterprise security teams migrate to an AI-powered autonomous SOC, the solution provides transparent detections they can understand, all the evidence they need to quickly resolve an incident, and the confidence to automate response.

This open-source NDR solution offers cyber defenders in small-to-medium-sized organizations, educators, students, and threat researchers a turnkey and powerful Suricata-based network threat hunting and automated detection tool. Just like SELKS, Clear NDR - Community is released under GPL 3.0-or-later license, and the distribution is available as either an installable Debian-based ISO image or via Docker Compose for any Linux operating system.

The successor to the Stamus Security Platform and SELKS, Clear NDR unifies the two code bases into a streamlined open-core architecture with a single code base. This streamlined design will enable accelerated innovation and introduce enhanced features across both editions. Additionally, users can seamlessly upgrade from the Community edition to the Enterprise edition without any data loss, ensuring a smooth transition.

Key benefits of Clear NDR include:

Clear Visibility: Monitors activities across the entire attack surface.

Monitors activities across the entire attack surface. Clear Detection: Provides transparent, multi-layer detections defenders can understand.

Provides transparent, multi-layer detections defenders can understand. Clear Evidence: Produces explainable, evidence-based results, enabling defenders to quickly resolve incidents.

Produces explainable, evidence-based results, enabling defenders to quickly resolve incidents. Clear Response: Delivers the confidence defenders need to automate response.

"Alert fatigue, insufficient evidence, and network blind spots have long hindered defenders, diverting focus from their primary mission—protecting their organizations," said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. "We built Clear NDR to address these challenges head-on, equipping security professionals with the openness, transparency, efficacy, and clarity they need to confidently safeguard their organizations. In an era of increasingly advanced cyber threats, these qualities are no longer optional—they are essential. We believe Clear NDR marks the beginning of a new chapter in network security—one focused on open, transparent, and effective network defense."

Read more about Clear NDR on the Stamus Networks website: https://www.stamus-networks.com/clear-ndr.