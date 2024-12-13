Mike Morse law firm chooses Keeper Security to safeguard sensitive legal data

Keeper Security, a provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets, and remote connections, today announces the release of a new case study in partnership with the Mike Morse Law Firm. This case study highlights how the firm leverages Keeper to address critical cybersecurity challenges and protect sensitive client information.

In an industry often slow to adopt emerging technologies, Mike Morse Law Firm demonstrates how legal organizations can modernize and secure their operations. The case study video, Keeper Security + Mike Morse Law Firm, features testimonials from the firm's Chief Information Officer John Georgatos and IT Manager Tashi Genden, emphasizing Keeper's measurable impact on security, productivity, and efficiency.

"As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, it's essential for the legal industry to adopt enterprise-grade solutions that not only protect sensitive client data but also simplify day-to-day security operations," said James Scobey, Chief Information Security Officer, Keeper Security. "Keeper allows firms like Mike Morse Law Firm to stay ahead of emerging threats while focusing on what truly matters—serving their clients with confidence."

"At Mike Morse Law Firm, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the legal industry by embracing advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Georgatos. "Keeper Security helps us modernize our workflows while giving us the peace of mind that our client data is protected at the highest standards. It's exciting to be part of this transformation—changing the perception of what a law firm can achieve with technology."

To achieve compliance and maintain data security while promoting a more efficient workflow, the firm relies on the following key features of Keeper's platform, including:

Seamless integration with Single Sign-On (SSO) providers

Intuitive browser extensions for password autofill

Streamlined onboarding and offboarding processes

Secure shared folder management for enhanced collaboration

Watch the Case Study Video

Discover how Mike Morse Law Firm employs Keeper to protect client data and optimize operations in legal cybersecurity: https://keepersecurity.com/resources/mike-morse-law-firm-case-study.