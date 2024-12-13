CyberArk achieves FIDO2 certification for Workforce Identity

CyberArk today announced that CyberArk Workforce Identity, a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, has achieved FIDO2 certification from the FIDO Alliance, a worldwide organization with a mission to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords. This certification is the latest affirmation of CyberArk’s ongoing commitment to boosting cyber resilience by securing the world against identity-based threats.

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance is an open industry association that aims to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. To accomplish this, the FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.

FIDO2 certification validates that the CyberArk Workforce Identity authentication service meets the highest standards for secure authentication. At the recent Authenticate 2024 conference, the U.S. Federal Reserve echoed cross-industry support for stronger authentication technologies like FIDO, moving away from more phishing-prone MFA methods. The U.S. federal government’s push for modern authentication and Zero Trust is essential to securing critical infrastructure and staying ahead of adversaries.

CyberArk Workforce Identity Security simplifies enterprise identity and access management while providing high levels of security. Organizations can enable Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility, enabling every identity to access any resource more securely, located anywhere, from everywhere—and all with the right level of intelligent privilege controls.

Key Benefits of FIDO Certification:

Enhanced Security: FIDO2 certification ensures that CyberArk’s authentication services are robust and resistant to common security threats.

“The FIDO Alliance is very pleased to see that CyberArk has achieved FIDO2 Certification for CyberArk Identity. This designation showcases CyberArk’s commitment to providing its customers with a standards-based solution that enables phishing-resistant authentication and improves security and privacy outcomes while also enhancing user experiences across applications,” said Andrew Shikiar, CEO and Executive Director of the FIDO Alliance.

“From day one, CyberArk has been a security-first company,” said Peretz Regev, chief product officer at CyberArk. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing security standards and delivering top-tier authentication and passwordless solutions to our clients. As cyber threats continue to evolve, increasingly targeting identities and identity infrastructure, it is crucial that we continue to provide our customers with industry-leading tools to secure every identity with privilege controls, on the endpoint and in every application.”

