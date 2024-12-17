Salt Security and CrowdStrike extend partnership by integrating API security with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

Salt Security, an API security company, today announced a new product integration with CrowdStrike, combining the capabilities of the Salt Security API Protection Platform with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. This integration, now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, provides customers with API-based attacker telemetry, offering a more comprehensive view of their attack surface.

This integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM combines Salt's API-based attacker telemetry with endpoint, identity, and cloud telemetry from the Falcon platform; third-party security and IT data; and AI and workflow automation—providing organizations with a holistic view of the modern attack surface and the ability to rapidly detect and respond to threats.

"API attacks are rapidly on the rise, as bad actors exploit these powerful data transport mechanisms to spy on and steal company assets," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "APIs are unique, with individual behavioral attributes and use cases, making it highly complex to maintain an accurate view of their potential attack surface. This integration combines our best-in-class API security technology [JB1] with CrowdStrike's proven Falcon platform to extend visibility and provide the threat intelligence required to proactively address security gaps and mitigate the most sophisticated threats."

In 2022, the Falcon Fund, CrowdStrike's strategic investment vehicle, invested in Salt Security. Since then, the two companies have collaborated to enhance API threat detection and improve organizations' overall API security posture.

"APIs drive digital transformation and application modernization but also create unique security challenges," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Our collaboration with Salt Security integrates their API threat intelligence with the Falcon platform, delivering actionable insights to help organizations of all sizes identify security gaps, understand their attack surface, and proactively secure critical assets."

Join the webinar to learn about this integration on January 7th, 2025, at 9 a.m./12 p.m. PT/ET. To learn more about the Salt Security partnership with CrowdStrike, contact Salt Security or request a demo at https://content.salt.security/demo.html.