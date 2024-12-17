SecurityScorecard announces integration with Buy with AWS

SecurityScorecard today announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace. By implementing Buy with AWS, SecurityScorecard now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace, a digital store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage software and services from AWS Partners.

Buy with AWS allows customers to discover and purchase software available in AWS Marketplace from SecurityScorecard's website. By leveraging Buy with AWS, SecurityScorecard now offers its customers the flexibility to explore and procure software solutions using their AWS accounts from SecurityScorecard’s website, streamlining the purchasing process and accelerating time-to-value. Post-purchase, customers can manage subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, take advantage of centralized AWS billing, and leverage cost optimization tools.

Charles Perschon, Director of Alliances at SecurityScorecard, said, "As an established AWS Marketplace seller, we’re excited to launch the 'Buy with AWS' feature on our website. This new capability elevates the customer experience by streamlining the software acquisition process. Our long-standing relationship with AWS reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value, and we’re excited about this integration’s potential to help us deliver even greater ease and convenience."

SecurityScorecard's work with AWS goes beyond its integration with Buy with AWS. In 2024, SecurityScorecard announced:

AWS OMNIA partner: SecurityScorecard became an AWS OMNIA partner, opening new avenues for the 90,000 organizations within the OMNIA partner network to proactively address and manage supply chain cybersecurity risks. OMNIA participating agencies now receive special discounts from SecurityScorecard via Private Offers in AWS Marketplace.

SecurityScorecard became an AWS OMNIA partner, opening new avenues for the 90,000 organizations within the OMNIA partner network to proactively address and manage supply chain cybersecurity risks. OMNIA participating agencies now receive special discounts from SecurityScorecard via Private Offers in AWS Marketplace. Simplifying vendor risk assessments: SecurityScorecard worked with AWS to build a centralized repository to automate and simplify vendor risk assessments. Buyers in AWS Marketplace have access to the most current evidence available in SecurityScorecard, which is automatically updated using AWS Audit Manager and ISO/SOC-2 reports. This can help to reduce the software risk assessment lead time from months to a few hours.

SecurityScorecard worked with AWS to build a centralized repository to automate and simplify vendor risk assessments. Buyers in AWS Marketplace have access to the most current evidence available in SecurityScorecard, which is automatically updated using AWS Audit Manager and ISO/SOC-2 reports. This can help to reduce the software risk assessment lead time from months to a few hours. Generative AI & Security Executive Forum: SecurityScorecard hosted a session with generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) and security leaders from AWS, along with customer speakers, who shared their experiences with AWS solutions and scaling security. Key topics included Responsible Business Innovation with Generative AI, Security Model Governance, and Presenting Security to the Board of Directors.

Customers visiting https://securityscorecard.com/securityscorecard-aws-partnership/ can see products that are available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Learn more about Buy with AWS by visiting the Buy with AWS webpage.