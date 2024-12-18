KnowBe4 offers new Secure Coding Training to combat surge in application security attacks

KnowBe4 today announced its efforts to advocate for secure coding practices in software development via a new partnership with Security Journey.

Application security has emerged as a top priority for cybersecurity professionals, with eight out of the top 10 data breaches of 2023 related to application attack surfaces, according to the List of Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks in 2023 by IT Governance.

Security Journey provides comprehensive, secure coding training to help organizations build a strong security culture within their development teams. With engaging, role-based learning paths and hands-on exercises, Security Journey content equips developers with the knowledge and skills to proactively identify and address security vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle.

"Unfortunately, developing secure code is not currently a requirement for software developers," said Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist, KnowBe4. "Building software securely would prevent the need for costly and time-consuming patches that can disrupt business operations and complicate application functionality. KnowBe4 fully advocates for secure coding, and by partnering with Security Journey, we aim to address human risk management by driving compliance and encouraging a secure development culture within organizations."

"We are excited to partner with KnowBe4 to bring our secure coding expertise to their customers, empowering them with essential training to protect their software," said Dan Newton, CEO, Security Journey. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide developers with the tools needed to stay ahead of evolving security challenges."

A total of 37 new training modules will be available to KnowBe4 diamond-level customers. For more information, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/publishers.