UL Solutions named Lead Administrator in U.S. federal cybersecurity labeling program

UL Solutions Inc., a global leader in applied safety science, has been selected by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to help lead the implementation of the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program, which will equip qualifying smart products, such as voice-activated speakers and kitchen appliances, with a cybersecurity safety label.

UL Solutions was named Lead Administrator of the program and a Cybersecurity Label Administrator (CLA), responsible for identifying or developing the program standards and testing procedures to recommend to the FCC for approval. UL Solutions will support the FCC and other stakeholders in establishing the technical requirements and other details that will help launch and grow the program.

The first of its kind for the U.S. government, the voluntary Cyber Trust Mark program is designed to help consumers make informed decisions about the products they bring into their homes, differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace, and create incentives for manufacturers to meet cybersecurity standards.

UL Solutions will also work with the FCC and program stakeholders to develop a national registry of certified products that consumers can access via QR code on the label. The registry will have more detailed information about each product. Additionally, UL Solutions will serve as a liaison between the FCC and other CLAs, as well as other key stakeholders.

“As a leader in safety science for 130 years with an expanding list of cybersecurity offerings, we’re honored to receive this designation to help develop standards that will help consumers make more informed decisions,” said Chanté Maurio, UL Solutions vice president and general manager, Identity Management and Security. “As smart devices become increasingly integrated into our daily lives, it’s crucial that we trust these products are designed, built, and managed to adhere to high security and privacy standards. Taking this leadership role is yet another way we’re working for a safer and more secure world.”

The Cyber Trust Mark program began in August 2023 when the FCC sought public comment on how to create it. In March 2024, the FCC adopted rules, based on public input, establishing a framework that included the need for guidance from third-party administrators with cybersecurity expertise, experience in certification programs, and ties to the stakeholder community.

Applications to become an administrator opened in September 2024, and UL Solutions was the first organization to be selected. UL Solutions met the program criteria to be conditionally approved as a CLA and satisfies the additional Lead Administrator program criteria and requirements.

For more information, visit the Cyber Trust Mark site.