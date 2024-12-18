Stellar Cyber and ESET expand partnership to deliver AI-driven XDR solutions

ESET, a cybersecurity solutions provider, and Stellar Cyber, a developer of Open XDR technology, today announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at delivering strong threat detection and response capabilities.

Building on the success of their initial partnership, the two companies have developed deeper integrations and advanced workflows to address the evolving needs of their joint customers. By aligning their development teams, Stellar Cyber and ESET have created robust, automated solutions that streamline threat correlation, enhance detection accuracy, and accelerate response times. These innovations enable organizations to adopt a proactive and unified approach to defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The deeper integration with Stellar Cyber’s open XDR solution adds significant value, particularly with ESET Cloud Office Security (ECOS) and ESET Threat Intelligence (ETI). ECOS provides integrated cloud email security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, helping customers mitigate email-borne attacks and expand their "line of sight" across endpoints and collaboration tools. ETI enhances detection capabilities by offering curated threat insights in the form of 15 TAXII feeds, including a ransomware and an APT IoC feed, all from ESET’s global telemetry. This enables security teams to operationalize real-time intelligence more effectively, leading to more informed incident responses.

“Our partnership with Stellar Cyber has already brought dividends to our customers,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET. “However, as ESET seeks to help customers handle the threat landscape more easily by focusing on prevention first, the added value of ECOS and ETI should further enable security analysts—regardless of their expertise level—to deliver consistent security outcomes.”

Key benefits of the partnership

Comprehensive visibility across the attack surface : Stellar Cyber’s platform integrates data from ESET PROTECT, ESET Cloud Office Security, and ESET Threat Intelligence, providing full-spectrum visibility across endpoints, email, cloud, and network environments.

: Stellar Cyber’s platform integrates data from ESET PROTECT, ESET Cloud Office Security, and ESET Threat Intelligence, providing full-spectrum visibility across endpoints, email, cloud, and network environments. Enhanced automation and workflow efficiency : The co-developed solutions simplify threat detection and remediation, reducing operational complexity for security teams.

: The co-developed solutions simplify threat detection and remediation, reducing operational complexity for security teams. Operationalized threat intelligence : ESET’s globally sourced, real-time threat insights feed directly into Stellar Cyber’s platform, improving incident detection and response precision.

: ESET’s globally sourced, real-time threat insights feed directly into Stellar Cyber’s platform, improving incident detection and response precision. Simplified deployment for enterprises and MSSPs: The combined solutions scale to meet the needs of enterprises and managed security service providers, enabling efficient and effective protection across environments.

"Expanding our partnership with ESET demonstrates our commitment to delivering not just integrated solutions but deeply collaborative innovation," said Andrew Homer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. "Together, we’re empowering security teams with comprehensive XDR capabilities that correlate data from endpoints, email, cloud, and network environments into a single, actionable view, closing critical visibility gaps."