New study reveals widening gap between cyberattack causes and public perception

Cybersecurity isn't just about protecting systems—it's about knowing where the real threats lie. A new study from Hive Systems, a provider of cybersecurity services and products, uncovers a startling reality: the public and media are misaligned with actual cybersecurity risks, leaving organizations exposed to the most common and effective attack methods.

The research, leveraging data from the 2024 Verizon DBIR, leading media outlets, and public search trends, highlights critical perception gaps:

System intrusion , while accounting for only 16% of incidents, receives overwhelming media coverage, including 68% in The Guardian and 39% of Google search trends.

Social engineering, responsible for 26% of breaches, is vastly underrepresented, with only 4% coverage in The Guardian and 14% in citation statements.

Basic web application attacks, making up 8% of breaches, are virtually ignored in major media outlets and public discourse, with 0% coverage in The New York Times and minimal search interest (1%).

"This data paints a concerning picture of misplaced focus," said Alex Nette, CEO and Co-Founder of Hive Systems. "Organizations are often influenced by media narratives and search trends that spotlight sensational breaches, while the most prevalent and preventable threats fly under the radar. This misalignment results in resource misallocation and unnecessary vulnerabilities."

The Cost of Misperception

The study underscores the dangers of misinformed cybersecurity priorities. With media and public attention disproportionately focused on complex attacks, simpler but more common vectors, like social engineering and web application vulnerabilities, remain neglected. This leaves businesses and individuals exposed to risks that could otherwise be mitigated.

A Call to Action

Hive Systems is urging organizations to realign their cybersecurity strategies with the actual threat landscape. Education and awareness can only go so far, and data-driven peer risk benchmarks are needed to help close the perception gap and fortify companies against the most impactful threats.

For a detailed breakdown of the study and access to the full report, visit The Cyber Attack Perception Problem. A high-resolution version of the chart is available for download here.