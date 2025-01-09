The Pittsburgh Steelers name Fortinet a "Proud Partner"

Fortinet today announced the Pittsburgh Steelers have deepened their use of the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to provide efficient and secure connectivity across all network segments, including corporate and football operations, merchandising and digital commerce, ticket operations, and public and private internet access. They also signed an agreement recognizing Fortinet as a “Proud Partner” for the 2024–2025 season.

The Steelers are one of the oldest and most decorated American football teams and have been a Fortinet customer for more than 15 years. They have implemented Fortinet solutions within Acrisure Stadium, the official home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, their training and corporate facilities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, their training camp at Saint Vincent College, and remote corporate and merchandising locations.

The Fortinet Security Fabric Scores a Touchdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Fortinet Security Fabric has empowered the Pittsburgh Steelers to converge networking and security across their entire environment to reduce risk, increase visibility, and ensure optimal performance.