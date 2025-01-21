Stellar Cyber partners with LastPass to deliver end-to-end credential protection

Stellar Cyber and LastPass announce a new integration that seeks to redefine credential security. Combining Stellar Cyber’s advanced threat detection capabilities with robust access data from LastPass, organizations can now secure credentials and enhance security with precision and speed.

Through this integration, Stellar Cyber leverages the LastPass API to ingest and correlate critical security events—such as login attempts and credential changes—across cloud, on-premises, and multi-tenant environments. Now, security teams and MSSPs can more effectively respond to threats involving compromised credentials and gain end-to-end visibility into user activities without added complexity.

“With this LastPass integration, Stellar Cyber enhances credential security across diverse environments, offering actionable insights for efficient threat detection,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “This partnership enables our customers to protect credentials in real-time and achieve faster incident responses.”

“Safeguarding customer data is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jessica Couto, VP of Global Channels and Alliances for LastPass. “This integration with Stellar Cyber represents a significant step in empowering organizations to secure credentials quickly and with precision. Partnerships like this not only enable us to deliver innovative solutions but also deepen the trust our partners and customers place in us as we work together to create a safer digital ecosystem.”

Key Benefits

Full Credential Visibility: Unified access to LastPass data from Stellar Cyber for enhanced security and centralized threat detection.

Accelerated Threat Response: Stellar Cyber’s Multi-Layer AI correlates LastPass data with network, endpoint, and cloud sources, enabling faster detection of suspicious activity.

MSSP-Ready: Simplified reporting and improved client outcomes make this ideal for MSSPs scaling security services.

For organizations and MSSPs, this collaboration delivers a powerful, streamlined solution to secure user credentials, reduce risks, and accelerate response times in an increasingly complex threat landscape.