Palo Alto Networks prepares organizations for quantum security with QRNG Open API

Palo Alto Networks today announced the release of a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) Open API framework, empowering organizations to prepare for future quantum security threats. The framework, developed in partnership with six innovators across the QRNG field, addresses the need for multi-vendor interoperability across the industry and enables organizations to invest in and build QRNG-based systems that are resilient regardless of the underlying technology or company.

Rich Campagna, SVP Product Management, Palo Alto Networks:

"Helping the world become quantum safe is much more than any one cybersecurity company, government agency, or critical infrastructure organization can tackle alone. Collaboration in the QRNG field is vital to future-proofing against quantum computing threats, and we are committed to our work with standards bodies, global governments, and our partners to help steer the industry toward standardization. We are thrilled to launch the QRNG Open API to benefit as many organizations as possible."

The future convergence of AI, ML, deep learning, and classical supercomputing with quantum computing necessitates securing today's systems against quantum-enabled attacks. QRNG is a technology that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to generate truly random numbers, which are essential for creating secure cryptographic keys. Experts recommend the use of recently released NIST post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards in combination with QRNG to give organizations the best chance to protect against future threats. The QRNG Open API framework eliminates barriers to QRNG adoption, helping global organizations access the highest quality cryptographic operations possible as they prepare for quantum computing technology.

Available through the Palo Alto Networks GitHub portal, the QRNG Open API can be embedded into any application. Later this year, Palo Alto Networks Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) will support the QRNG Open API, enabling the network security platform to bring in entropy for cryptographic functions.

Developed by Palo Alto Networks and leading QRNG technology partners, Anametric, ID Quantique, Qrypt, Quantinuum, Quantropi, and Quside, the QRNG Open API will:

Simplify QRNG integration by removing proprietary silos.

Maximize interoperability in multi-vendor networks and promote freedom of choice, allowing customers to select the best technologies and systems for their needs, including both cloud-based and on-prem solutions.

Accelerate QRNG adoption by removing barriers with a collaborative, open approach.

Provide a common mechanism for obtaining high-quality entropy from an external QRNG platform.

QRNG Open API initiative partners commented:

Fernando de la Iglesia, VP of Product, Quside:

"As a leader in quantum technology, Quside is committed to advancing the adoption of quantum randomness in cybersecurity and high-performance computing. Our key objective is to make quantum randomness more accessible by reducing adoption barriers. The QRNG Open API initiative is crucial for establishing clear and robust guidelines that meet precise user needs."

Kenny Huebsch, Director of Software Engineering, Qrypt:

"The biggest hurdle in helping organizations adopt quantum entropy isn't convincing them of its value—it's how complex it is to integrate into their systems. Driving toward a standard is an essential first step on a path to broader first-class support of quantum entropy sources."

Wil Oxford, CEO, Anametric:

"Anametric is pleased to join the efforts of the QRNG Open API initiative. Establishing a standardized QRNG Open API is crucial for the cybersecurity landscape, facilitating the seamless transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Our collective expertise and collaboration will ensure that our digital infrastructure remains resilient, secure, and future-ready, safeguarding data in an increasingly quantum-enabled world."

Duncan Jones, Head of Cybersecurity, Quantinuum:

"Participating in the QRNG Open API initiative enables us to work alongside other industry leaders to address a critical aspect of quantum safety that's often overlooked—the quality of randomness used in cryptographic operations. By developing a common standard for access, we're helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity today while ensuring they maintain flexibility for the future."

Mike Redding, CTO, Quantropi:

"We believe that open standards are essential to give clients the confidence to adopt new technologies. Quantropi was honored to contribute our expertise to the QRNG Open API initiative to help make the Open API a reality. The Open API will allow clients to focus on the quality, reliability, security, and value of QRNG service offerings without the complication of evaluating implementation differences."

Grégoire Ribordy, CEO, IDQuantique:

"ID Quantique (IDQ) commercializes quantum hardware and software systems compliant with the relevant applicable standards, ensuring smooth integration with existing security frameworks, infrastructures, and applications. Ultimately, Quantum Entropy, combined with existing security solutions improves the security of end-user data and organization infrastructure today and in the future. We were delighted to support Palo Alto Networks initiative to provide a QRNG Open API to customers."