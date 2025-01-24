Cyberhaven names enterprise security veteran Chris Bates as Chief Security Officer

Cyberhaven, an AI-powered data security company, today announced the appointment of Chris Bates as its Chief Security Officer (CSO). Bates brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing security and business strategies for companies ranging from Series B startups to Fortune 100 corporations.

"At Cyberhaven, we're transforming how organizations protect their most critical data in a world increasingly driven by AI," said Howard Ting, CEO of Cyberhaven. "Chris Bates has a proven track record of building and scaling security strategies for hypergrowth companies, coupled with an unparalleled ability to align technical innovation with business priorities. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue redefining data security for the modern era."

Bates joins Cyberhaven from SentinelOne, where he served as part of the executive leadership team, helping grow the company from a Series B startup to the largest cybersecurity IPO in history, raising $1.2 billion. At SentinelOne, Bates built and scaled security, IT, business applications, and data teams; integrated acquisitions; and helped redefine the XDR product category by introducing real-time observability and automation that set a new standard for security operations.

Earlier in his career, Bates held a senior role at Nike, where he developed the first business operations processes for the CISO office. Bates also developed integrated intelligence functions with agencies such as the NSA, FBI, and CISA while at SentinelOne and Fidelis. His extensive experience encompasses incident response, security architecture, and cybersecurity strategy, making him a valuable addition to the Cyberhaven leadership team.

"I'm thrilled to join Cyberhaven at such a pivotal time for the industry and company," said Bates. "The rise of AI has created unprecedented opportunities to revolutionize data security, but it's also introduced significant challenges. Cyberhaven's innovative approach to data lineage and protection in real time is unlike anything else in the industry, and the proof is in its growing roster of enterprise customers. I look forward to driving this mission forward and helping our customers protect their most critical business assets."

In 2024, Cyberhaven raised $88 million in Series C financing, led by Adams Street Partners and Khosla Ventures. This milestone underscores a breakout year marked by 200 percent growth in new bookings.