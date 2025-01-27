Gigamon announces updated certifications for the Deep Observability Pipeline

Gigamon, a deep observability company, announced its continued commitment to US government and public sector customers, having obtained updated US Government and Department of Defense (DoD) certifications for its deep observability pipeline solution. Gigamon continues to invest in certifications, as they further position the company to meet the stringent government requirements for cybersecurity spending, as government agencies continue to allocate larger portions of their budgets to cybersecurity initiatives, particularly focusing on critical infrastructure, Zero Trust initiatives, and maximizing governmental efficiency.

Growing Demand for Deep Observability in Zero Trust Architecture

Recent findings in the 2024 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey indicate that 82 percent of security and IT leaders surveyed believe deep observability is strongly connected to the successful implementation of a Zero Trust architecture. As US federal departments, including defense, critical infrastructure, and civilian agencies, continue to adopt a Zero Trust Architecture, Gigamon has expanded both its certifications and federal partner ecosystem to help customers meet their Zero Trust goals with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline solution. By extracting intelligence directly from network traffic, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline helps eliminate blind spots, optimize network traffic, and make existing security and observability tools up to 90 percent more efficient. By optimizing and improving the signal-to-noise ratio of network traffic ingestion, Gigamon customers typically realize a 50-60 percent savings on tool spending and can defer in-year new capacity purchases.

Gigamon is currently certified to operate in numerous US DoD and Federal Civilian agency networks and hundreds of public sector customers, including the top 10 agencies of the US federal government, all of which have deployed the company's deep observability solution.

“With a 20-year proven track record of partnering with US federal agencies, we’re committed to bringing customers innovative products and services to help them secure our country’s mission-critical digital infrastructure while also achieving cost efficiencies required by the new administration,” said Dennis Reilly, vice president of Public Sector at Gigamon. “With our latest certifications, our deep observability pipeline solution is helping these customers implement Zero Trust mandates to better manage cyber risk and build cyber resiliency. We understand the importance of security and interoperability for our US government customers and will continue to partner closely to help ensure certifications align to their evolving requirements.”

Key Certification Achievements Help Bolster Cyber Resilience for US Government Customers

The US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has certified GigaVUE Visibility Appliances on its Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). DISA maintains the DoDIN APL, a single, consolidated list of certified products that meet strict cybersecurity and interoperability standards, as required by the US DoD and other US federal agencies.

DoDIN APL-certified products must pass extensive, rigorous testing to meet stringent cybersecurity criteria suitable for military deployment and mandated by DISA, including compliance with specified cybersecurity and interoperability best practices. Inclusion on the DoDIN APL means GigaVUE may be deployed safely on defense networks, enabling DoD and US federal agencies to confidently adopt GigaVUE within their network infrastructure and architecture.

Additionally, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) certified compliance with USGv6r1 for Gigamon Cloud Suite, ensuring the company’s full portfolio is now IPv6 enabled, as GigaVUE-FM and GigaVUE-OS were previously awarded. The USGv6 Profile is a set of protocol specifications published by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), encompassing basic IPv6 functionality and specific requirements and key optional capabilities for routing, security, multicast, network management, and quality of service.

GigaVUE-OS appliances were certified Common Criteria for IT Security, ensuring that Gigamon products comply with the requirements of the NIAP program. NIAP is responsible for evaluating commercial IT products against a protection profile before products are used in National Security Systems.

The completeness of Gigamon certifications continues across DoDIN, Common Criteria, USGv6, and FIPS 140-2, and readiness for 140-3, as the company continues its support for US government agencies.

The new certifications round out the full suite of federal certifications awarded to Gigamon that include Common Criteria, USGv6, FIPS 140-2, and readiness for FIPS 140-3 and CMMC.

