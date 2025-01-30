ThreatQuotient and Ask Sage partner to assist governments in achieving cyber efficiencies

ThreatQuotient and Ask Sage have today announced a partnership to enable governments to more efficiently and productively use AI to meet specific use cases and enhance human capabilities with their combined AI capabilities.

Through this new integration, government customers can securely train a number of supported AI models using curated Threat Intelligence and produce reports, which are then ingested into ThreatQuotient’s Threat Library. This means threat analysts using the platform for threat intelligence and conducting investigations can select data for AI training and run reports on specific threats. Additionally, Ask Sage will continuously train data as new information becomes available, enabling customers to generate reports on any given threat targeting their organization at any time.

Matt McCormick, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at ThreatQuotient, comments, “Using ThreatQuotient and Ask Sage means analyst teams don’t have to dig through volumes of data and undertake tedious manual tasks. We enable them to cut through the noise and build a threat profile quickly and easily. All the data can also be consolidated into an easy-to-read summary, and analysts also have the ability to verify and validate outputs to help avoid issues like AI hallucinations. This integration makes the analyst’s job so much easier and more productive, making it a win-win partnership for all concerned.”

Ask Sage is multi-model and can access a vast number of large language models, including Azure OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and many others. It is built with robust security features to meet the highest level of security and privacy requirements. Additionally, users only have to train data once, and they can leverage it across multiple LLMs, saving valuable time and resources while avoiding single-model solution lock-in. Additionally, Ask Sage offers a complete API and integrations for real-time data capture.

ThreatQuotient TDR Orchestrator provides a simplified, data-driven approach to accelerate threat intelligence management and security automation. ThreatQuotient’s platform, ThreatQ, helps teams prioritize, automate, and collaborate on security incidents, enabling more focused decision-making while maximizing limited resources.

Arthur Reyenger, Generative AI Strategy Executive at Ask Sage, comments, “ThreatQ's approach for leveraging AI in security operations is unique because they can work with any AI product that is relevant for a customer to use within their security classifications. This partnership also provides a really fast and easy way to securely train AI models using curated threat intelligence data without having to pivot back and forth between platforms.”

A further benefit is the ease with which this AI-supported threat intelligence can be shared with partners, industries, and communities, contributing to elevated awareness of emerging and evolving threats. To find out more about the ThreatQuotient platform, please visit: https://www.threatq.com/threatq-platform/.