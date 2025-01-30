Aviso transforms risk into resilience with Darktrace ActiveAI

Darktrace today announced that Aviso, one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, has selected the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform to secure its organization's digital ecosystem.

With over CAN$140 billion in assets under administration and management, Aviso is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry. The organization provides services to nearly all credit unions across Canada and to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Seeing digital transformation and modernization as strategic opportunities to differentiate and drive growth, Aviso is focused on building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Implementing a robust, modern cybersecurity strategy that keeps networks, systems, people, and data secure is vital for excellent client service and Aviso's overall growth journey.

"At Aviso, we are in the business of trust. There is no room for error, making cybersecurity a critical business imperative," said George Ho, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Aviso. "Darktrace is a modern solution uniquely fit for the digital age that gives us comprehensive visibility, real-time detection and response, and AI-driven automation to strengthen our cybersecurity posture while also improving efficiency and productivity. With Darktrace, I have peace of mind knowing that although my team can't monitor our systems all the time, Darktrace can."

Financial services organizations are often a top target for cybercriminals, with this industry subject to attacks from a broad range of threat actors ranging from organized and well-funded cybercriminal groups with financial motivations to hacktivist groups seeking to cause disruption and wreak havoc in the markets.

Faced with a rapidly evolving threat landscape, Aviso wanted to free its security team from time-consuming manual processes, including investigating an overwhelming volume of security alerts. As part of its plan to create a modern cybersecurity strategy, Aviso turned to Darktrace's AI technology to help their security team overcome alert fatigue while freeing up time to focus on more proactive efforts like vulnerability management and enhancing business practices in other areas such as service, operations, and compliance.

Aviso is using a variety of components of the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, including Darktrace/EMAIL for user-focused and business-centric approach to email security, Darktrace/NETWORK and Darktrace/ENDPOINT for network detection and response capabilities, Darktrace/IDENTITY for robust identity management, and Darktrace Managed Detection and Response.

The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, underpinned by Darktrace's Self-Learning AI engine, learns what is normal behavior for Aviso's entire network, continuously analyzing, mapping, and modeling every connection to create a full picture of devices, identities, connections, and potential attack paths. Darktrace uses this deep understanding of Aviso's enterprise network to identify suspicious behavior and autonomously respond without disrupting business operations to secure Aviso's entire digital footprint.

In just one month, Aviso tracked 6.7 billion network events using Darktrace/NETWORK; of those events, Darktrace autonomously investigated 23 million alerts, saving Aviso's team an estimated 1,104 hours of manual investigation.

"We are delighted to partner with Aviso to help defend their digital ecosystem against the full range of unknown and known cyber threats using our AI technology that continuously learns a business," said Jill Popelka, CEO, Darktrace. "Working together, we will deliver a modern approach to cybersecurity that uplifts Aviso's human security team and shifts its cyber strategy from reactive to proactive, enabling this leading financial institution to innovate safely and securely across its business as it pursues its growth agenda."

To learn more about how Darktrace helps protect Aviso, check out the case study.