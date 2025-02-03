CyberArk launches new companion guide: “The Identity Security Imperative”

CyberArk today announced the release of a new book, “The Identity Security Imperative: A Leader’s Guide to Securing Every Identity.” It challenges today’s cybersecurity leaders to rethink and redefine their security strategies, offering an in-depth, practical roadmap for safeguarding identities across increasingly complex digital landscapes.

In a world where 93 percent of organizations have been the victim of two or more identity-related breaches, identity security has become one of the most critical components of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. The guide distills complex identity frameworks into a cohesive, actionable plan that simplifies strategy implementation to protect enterprises from current and emerging identity security threats, including those associated with Agentic AI.

Authored and consulted by leading experts, The Identity Security Imperative includes essential insight on the following key areas:

Reimagining Identity Security : A deep dive into modern identity security, including how it fits into enterprise security programs and the critical capabilities required to mitigate risk and increase resiliency.

Managing Role-based Risk: How to manage identity security across identity lifecycles and apply appropriate security controls based on the risks associated with each identity type.

Deploying Scalable Best Practices : How to implement and scale an identity security program tailored to the needs of organizations, including enabling zero trust, addressing standard frameworks, regulations and insurance requirements, and successful use cases.

Adversary Innovation, Quantum and Future Threats: Strategies for securing and defending against AI, considerations for large language models (LLM) and Agentic AI implementation, plus advice on preparing for quantum computing.

“From zero-trust architectures to automation to intelligent privilege controls, this book will redefine how you think about identity security and help you gain better control of risks in complex environments,” said Kirsten Davies, Founder, Institute for Cyber and former CISO, Unilever.

“We created this book as an indispensable guide for everyone who is invested in cybersecurity and committed to building a secure digital future,” said Matt Cohen, CEO at CyberArk. “Identity security is the foundation of business resilience. This book lays out a clear path to securing identities today and preparing leaders to stay ahead of tomorrow’s challenges by integrating and reimagining identity security at every level of business operations and for every identity type—human or machine.”

Available to read now online and coming soon in ebook and audio formats, “The Identity Security Imperative” is a Security Matters publication by CyberArk. To obtain a complimentary copy, click here.