CyberArk and SentinelOne team up to enable step change in endpoint and identity security

CyberArk, an identity security company, today announced a new integration with SentinelOne’s AI-powered cybersecurity platform, SentinelOne Singularity, to protect against privileged access misuse. Integrating the two platforms brings together the robust endpoint detection and response capabilities of SentinelOne’s Singularity Endpoint solution and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager. The result is a comprehensive security framework that accelerates threat identification and response with unified AI-enhanced security analytics.

The integration also brings new CyberArk identity data into SentinelOne Singularity for AI SIEM and XDR use cases, giving mutual customers greater context and correlation for threat detection and response, threat hunting, investigations, and automation.

Defense in Depth

“SentinelOne recognizes that cybersecurity is a team sport,” said Melissa K. Smith, Vice President, Strategic Technology Partnerships and Initiatives, SentinelOne. “Our integration with CyberArk brings together two market leaders in endpoint security and identity protection and empowers customers to reduce the risk of privileged identity attacks in an open, flexible way.”

Nigel Miller, VP and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Maximus, a global health and human services provider, said, “We use SentinelOne and CyberArk as part of our approach to building resilient cyber defenses. How we interact with our ecosystem and serve our customers has become more digital and interlinked. As a result, all organizations—including Maximus—face near-constant attacks on the increasing number of endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads. Defense-in-depth is the only security strategy that makes sense. The integration between SentinelOne and CyberArk platforms will help us quickly understand, identify, and respond to credential theft attempts and prevent privilege access misuse—all in a highly visible, actionable way.”

Layered Protection: Benefits of an Integrated Endpoint Approach

With the integration of CyberArk and SentinelOne, organizations can:

Detect and prevent ransomware, credential theft and additional endpoint attacks through privilege and resource access control, continuous monitoring and in-depth analysis.

Accelerate response and mitigation through comprehensive threat intelligence and visibility.

Maintain user productivity with strong security through automatic policy-based program elevation while removing standing admin rights and implementing application controls and credential rotation on the endpoint.

Simplify deployment and operations and accelerate time to value through SaaS-based solutions.

Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer, CyberArk, said, “In a multi-cloud world, organizations are looking for new ways to secure identities and must prioritize implementing identity-centric endpoint security controls and system hardening to prevent cyberattackers from gaining a foothold. Through our integration with SentinelOne, we help customers detect and prevent downstream attacks, like privileged credential theft and ransomware. This collaboration uses the power of AI to bring together the complementary strengths of EDR and endpoint identity security, enhancing visibility and boosting defenses against attacks that compromise and exploit privileged access.”