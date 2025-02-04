ISA's third annual OT Cybersecurity Summit releases full program

The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced the full program for its third annual OT Cybersecurity Summit in Brussels on 18-21 June 2025.

The summit will draw hundreds of experts in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity at the management level or higher in the energy, manufacturing, water/wastewater, government policy, oil and gas, and transportation industries. This two-track, four-day event will be organized around two major topics: threat intelligence and securing the supply chain, with additional panel discussions on utilizing standards and conformity assessments to meet new regulatory needs.

Keynote addresses will include:

Lauren Neal, Project Manager, BP, UK

John Fitzpatrick, Founder, Lab539

Joining event keynotes are upward of 20 speakers with sessions on protecting national infrastructure during the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, turning programmable logic controllers (PLCs) into honeypots with software-defined networking (SDN), smart shipping with continuous reef monitoring using Internet of Things (IoT) devices, how to use ISA standards to comply with the European Union's Network and Information Systems Directive 2 (NIS2) and the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) regulations, new threats in the supply chain with an erratic political climate, and more.

"The ISA community includes many of the world's leading experts on industrial cybersecurity, and we are proud to have developed ISA/IEC 62443, the standards backing the most secure operational technologies," said Claire Fallon, CEO and executive director of ISA. "The ISA OT Cybersecurity Summit sets itself apart from other cybersecurity events as an opportunity for attendees to gain practical insights about ISA/IEC 62443 and best practices for its implementation."

In addition to a robust technical program, the 2025 OT Cybersecurity Summit will offer multiple additional workshops, special events, and training opportunities for attendees:

Cyber escape room: You won't want to miss our highly immersive, custom-created OT cyber escape room utilizing VR technology provided by VisCo. Can you succeed in removing the threat before time runs out?

You won't want to miss our highly immersive, custom-created OT cyber escape room utilizing VR technology provided by VisCo. Can you succeed in removing the threat before time runs out? Training: Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32)

Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32) Training: Assessing the Cybersecurity of New Existing IACS Systems (IC33)

Assessing the Cybersecurity of New Existing IACS Systems (IC33) Incident Command Systems for Industrial Control Systems (ICS4ICS) workshop: A tutorial for ICS4ICS, which combines OT/ICS, incident command and cybersecurity work into one framework to improve cyber incident response capabilities at companies and organizations. ICS4ICS leverages external resources including FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Admin) Incident Command System, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) CISA cyber incident response materials and the NIST (National Institute for Science and Technology) Computer Incident Response Guide, providing templates, guides and exercise materials.

Registration for the 2025 OT Cybersecurity Summit in Brussels is now open and starts at 762 EUR for ISA members. To register for the event or to learn more about the program and sponsorship opportunities, visit otcs.isa.org.