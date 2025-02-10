Commvault launches CIS-Hardened Images for simple, secure cloud deployments

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that the Commvault Cloud Platform can be easily deployed from major cloud marketplaces utilizing CIS-hardened images. These CIS-hardened images are pre-configured with CIS-recommended settings and controls and will be available on the following marketplaces: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and VMware.

CIS-hardened images are software files that are pre-configured to align with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks. Hardening helps reduce configuration vulnerabilities, such as overly permissive network policies that can create opportunities for malicious actors. Commvault’s CIS-hardened images are designed to reduce these risks by pre-configuring deployment to meet rigorous security benchmarks out-of-the-box.

With today’s announcement, Commvault continues to deliver on its cybersecurity focus, with these deployment options joining other security certifications, such as FedRAMP High Authorized, ISO27001:2013, SOC 2, Type II, and FIPS 140-2, among others. Customers will be able to use the new CIS-hardened images to quickly and confidently configure and deploy Commvault Cloud and benefit from:

CIS-hardened images provide organizations with secure, hardened environments from the moment of deployment and give customers confidence their control plane has been installed and configured using industry-recognized best practices. Enhanced Cybersecurity: The CIS-hardened images minimize vulnerabilities by addressing common misconfiguration risks, offering peace of mind against attacker exploitation.

CIS Benchmarks are mapped to key security frameworks such as NIST CSF, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001, simplifying adherence to complex regulatory requirements. Broad Marketplace Availability: Organizations will be able to deploy Commvault Cloud directly from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or VMware marketplaces, enabling fast and secure installations with minimal effort.

“Organizations demand solutions that are not only secure and compliant but also straightforward to deploy,” said Chris Montgomery, CTO – Security, Americas at Commvault. “With CIS-hardened images, we can eliminate the guesswork, providing IT teams with a secure, pre-configured foundation to accelerate their cyber resilience strategies while meeting industry standards.”

“As a security-first organization, having confidence in how our solutions are deployed is critical,” said Marek Duranik, Storage & Data Protection Associate Director at Merck. “Commvault’s CIS-hardened images give us the assurance that we’re starting from a strong security baseline, allowing our teams to focus on protecting and recovering critical data.”

Availability and Pricing

Commvault’s CIS-hardened images will be available globally this quarter and at no additional cost to customers. Built on a hardened Rocky Linux 8 operating system, the images are designed to protect both the software and infrastructure layers.

For More Information

For more information, visit Commvault’s website or access the Commvault Cloud Platform on your preferred hyperscaler marketplace.