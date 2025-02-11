Delinea announces suite of platform updates for greater identity visibility

Delinea has introduced new capabilities on its cloud-native platform, including credential and password support for workforce and business users, intelligent identity lifecycle management, and behavioral analytics spanning all identity types. These new features will enable enterprises to comprehensively manage the full identity lifecycle across all users from any access point while automating management and entitlements as users evolve.

Additionally, with the new Delinea Platform App, the power of the platform is now available on iOS and Android devices, enabling administrators to manage access from anywhere.

“The complexity of managing digital identities is only increasing, and organizations must overcome mounting challenges related to security visibility, access control, and automation,” said Jeremy Weiss, executive security strategist, GSSO at CDW. “The new additions to the Delinea Platform will enable our customers to address these challenges head-on with agile, intuitive, and scalable solutions that strengthen security and improve organizational efficiency.”

Increase visibility with Delinea Credential Manager

Delinea Credential Manager simplifies and secures credentials while providing IT administrators and security leaders with comprehensive visibility and control over access for every identity. The enterprise-grade vault reduces risk, boosts security policy adoption with a simplified experience, and ensures seamless user access across any device, anywhere. Administrators gain centralized oversight of all credentials and user activity across the entire workforce, while business users benefit from a user-friendly interface that makes credential access both frictionless and secure.

Administrators also gain real-time visibility into all identities and can simplify credential management, minimizing shadow IT and credential fatigue. Unified access controls remove vulnerabilities business users present from disjointed credential use, improving productivity while maintaining strict security protocols.

Intelligently automate access provisioning with Identity Lifecycle Management

Identity Lifecycle Management (ILM) provides agile, centralized control over all identities, making it easy to automate joiner-mover-leaver (JML) processes and reduce the risk of overprovisioned or orphaned accounts. With the average onboarding process taking over four days, ILM drastically reduces the manual workload, providing efficient, secure, and auditable identity provisioning and de-provisioning across the organization. IT and security teams can use ILM to reduce administrative overhead, enforce security protocols, and automate key workflows that improve both efficiency and compliance.

Reduce risk with Platform Analytics

The Platform Analytics feature empowers IT and security teams to stay one step ahead of potential threats by continuously monitoring and analyzing users’ digital behaviors. By establishing a baseline for each user’s behavior, Platform Analytics detects deviations and automatically triggers customized actions to address abnormal actions in real-time.

Anywhere, Anytime Access with Delinea Platform App

The Delinea Platform App offers administrators full visibility and control over their organization’s identity security environment, no matter where they are. With this secure mobile app, administrators can monitor and manage all identities, view behavior insights, configure security workflows, and respond to access requests, ensuring privileged access is continuously monitored and protected.

“Enterprises today are facing a different kind of identity crisis in the age of AI, as they must now contend with an explosion of human and non-human identities to manage and provision,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “In adding these new capabilities and mobile app to the Delinea Platform, we’re enabling our customers to be more agile. We’re constantly innovating to make it even easier to secure all identities, prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data, and streamline the management of user credentials, all while minimizing user friction.”

To learn more about the Delinea Platform, visit: https://delinea.com/products