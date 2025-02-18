CyberArk announces acquisition of IGA company Zilla Security

CyberArk today announced it has acquired Zilla Security, a provider of modern Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions. Zilla’s AI-powered IGA capabilities will expand CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform with scalable automation that enables accelerated identity compliance and provisioning across digital environments while maximizing security and operational efficiency.

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberArk has acquired Zilla Security for an enterprise value of $165 million in cash and a $10 million earn-out tied to the achievement of certain milestones.

“As enterprises navigate the proliferation of privilege in complex identity landscapes, modern IGA capabilities become critical for protecting digital assets and maintaining business agility. By expanding the CyberArk Identity Security Platform with Zilla’s modern IGA capabilities, we will reshape identity governance with scalable automation that delivers compliance and helps maximize security for the modern enterprise,” said Matt Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, CyberArk. “We’re delighted to welcome Zilla’s co-founders Deepak Taneja and Nitin Sonawane, along with their talented team, to CyberArk. Their experience and expertise in IGA are unparalleled and will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of modern IGA and identity security.”

“What worked 20 years ago clearly doesn’t work today,” said Deepak Taneja, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Zilla Security. “Zilla represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can manage identity governance and administration. By harnessing the power of AI, we’ve automated IGA, making it simpler, faster, and more cost-effective. And now with CyberArk, we’ll be offering our breakthrough technology as part of the broader CyberArk Identity Security Platform, reaching many more customers on a global level.”

With the addition of Zilla, CyberArk will further expand the industry’s most comprehensive AI-powered Identity Security Platform for humans and machines, including:

Discovery and onboarding of all identities with context and risk mapping;

Applying the right level of privilege controls across entitlement management, session management, credential management, and authentication management; and

Automated lifecycle management, policy, governance, and compliance.

“Traditional IGA systems have not kept up with the needs of the modern enterprise,” said Andy Walker, Vice President and General Manager, Technology Deployment Services, Optiv, a cyber advisory and solutions leader. “A unified approach to identity security that incorporates modern IGA capabilities into a single platform will be a tremendous benefit for CyberArk’s customers. CyberArk’s acquisition of Zilla will fill a critical gap that exists in the market today.”

Zilla’s modern IGA capabilities are now available from CyberArk as standalone offerings, including: