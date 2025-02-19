1Password unveils Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition

1Password today introduced 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition, a dedicated solution transforming how MSPs safeguard client data and help them confront the increasingly complex threat environment. With features tailored to MSPs' unique needs, this comprehensive solution strengthens client security posture and boosts productivity, all while enabling MSPs to scale their operations efficiently and maximize profitability.

“The demand we’ve seen from MSPs since the beta program has been extraordinary,” said Jason Eberhardt, VP of Global MSP Channel at 1Password. “Today’s MSPs are at the forefront of defending businesses against rising cyber threats. We’re thrilled to deliver a solution that not only helps MSPs enhance security and streamline their operations but also enables them to provide exceptional value to their clients.”

“The managed security services market continues to grow rapidly as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and regulatory demands intensify. To stay ahead, MSPs must partner with identity security vendors to strengthen access controls and protect against credential-related attacks,” said Jaclynn Anderson, Research Director at IDC. “By integrating robust identity security solutions into their portfolios, MSPs not only mitigate risks but also enhance their value as strategic cybersecurity partners, safeguarding clients against evolving threats.”

1Password delivers security, operational efficiency, and client-centric services that drive profitability and client trust:

Security: 1Password offers dual-key encryption—a combination of an account password and machine-generated Secret Key—to ensure data remains secure, even in the unlikely event of a breach. Additional safeguards like enhanced MFA and Secure Remote Password (SRP) further prevent unauthorized access.

1Password offers dual-key encryption—a combination of an account password and machine-generated Secret Key—to ensure data remains secure, even in the unlikely event of a breach. Additional safeguards like enhanced MFA and (SRP) further prevent unauthorized access. Streamlined operations and business agility: A centralized MSP console provides multi-tenant management, enabling MSPs to effortlessly configure new or link existing 1Password clients, monitor usage, and customize security policies. Integrations with Identity Providers (IdPs) like Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, and JumpCloud, as well as security information and event management (SIEM) tools like Microsoft Sentinel, simplify workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

A centralized MSP console provides multi-tenant management, enabling MSPs to effortlessly configure new or link existing 1Password clients, monitor usage, and customize security policies. Integrations with Identity Providers (IdPs) like Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, and JumpCloud, as well as security information and event management (SIEM) tools like Microsoft Sentinel, simplify workflows and enhance operational efficiency. Profit-driven flexibility: With flexible consumption-based billing, billed in arrears, no license minimums, an aggregated view of client usage, and streamlined invoicing, MSPs can achieve greater operational efficiency, scale profitably, and quickly adapt to evolving client needs.

“1Password’s MSP solution delivers everything we need to confidently safeguard our clients’ corporate data while keeping business operations seamless,” said Adam Berti, Managing Director of Campfire Technology. “Its streamlined onboarding process and ability to scale effortlessly have been a game changer for both our team and our clients.”

“1Password was the missing link in delivering top-tier security to our customers. In today’s cybersecurity landscape, strong identity security is non-negotiable,” says Dustin Leggans, CEO of OSA Technology Partners. “With 1Password’s dual-key encryption and end-to-end security model, we have full confidence in protecting our clients’ data.”

“Compliance and reporting are top concerns for our clients, and 1Password makes addressing these challenges simple,” said Dale M., Director of Security Operations at Bantam Technologies. “With active breach detection, granular policy controls, and detailed access reporting, we can stay ahead of our clients’ needs and establish ourselves as a trusted cybersecurity partner.”

To learn more about 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition, visit their blog and dedicated MSP product page.