Aviatrix announces Hybrid Cloud Specialty course for ACE Program

Aviatrix today introduced a new Hybrid Cloud Specialty course for the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, a secure multicloud networking certification. The Hybrid Cloud Specialty training is designed to empower IT professionals to build secure and high-performance hybrid cloud environments.

The ACE Hybrid Cloud Specialty course addresses the critical pain points IT professionals face in hybrid cloud networking, offering in-depth, hands-on training covering essential use cases and design patterns, including:

Secure and high-performance hybrid cloud using Aviatrix Edge for datacenter/colocation

Secure and high-performance hybrid cloud using Aviatrix Edge for Equinix

Secure and high-performance hybrid cloud using Aviatrix Edge for Megaport

Secure hybrid cloud using third-party devices in on-prem data centers and collocations

"The hybrid cloud market is expected to reach around $262 billion by 2027, and enterprises are going to need skilled talent to ensure their massive investments are being streamlined and optimized to their fullest," said François Rall, Cloud Connectivity Manager at Orange Business. "We have found incredible value in the ACE Program trainings for the delivery of cloud and multicloud networking and security over the networks of our customers. The Hybrid Cloud course will be hugely beneficial for anyone looking to build essential skills to confidently create secure, high-performance hybrid cloud environments."

The ACE Hybrid Cloud Specialty course empowers IT professionals to implement fast and consistent configurations with advanced routing and segmentation, ensuring only authorized traffic flows through the system, significantly enhancing security and performance. Network administrators, network engineers, and network architects completing this course will gain a deep understanding about how to achieve programmatic deployment, low-latency connectivity, fully encrypted traffic, advanced security capabilities, and operational consistency.

"The ACE Hybrid Cloud Specialty course is a direct response to the real-world challenges our customers face," said Joe Amendolara, Senior Solutions Architect for ACE at Aviatrix. "We've distilled our extensive experience working with thousands of deployments into a practical, hands-on curriculum that addresses the issues and challenges IT professionals encounter every day. This course tackles the latest concerns in today's complex and rapidly evolving cloud environments, empowering individuals to navigate and excel in their hybrid cloud strategies."

For more information and to register for the first ACE Hybrid Cloud Specialty course, taking place virtually on March 4, 2025, visit www.aviatrix.com/ace-hybrid-cloud.