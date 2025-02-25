Halcyon launches free Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR) service

Halcyon today announced Halcyon Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR), a no-cost integrated service that is now included with every deployment of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform. Powered by Halcyon’s RISE team, an elite group of ransomware experts, Halcyon RDR delivers ransomware protection to ensure that a ransomware attack does not disrupt business operations.

Halcyon offers 24/7 ransomware protection from a team of experts who investigate and respond to every single alert triggered in the Halcyon platform at no additional cost. Halcyon RDR delivers the around-the-clock coverage organizations need to defend themselves from ransomware without further taxing their already overburdened security teams.

“Ransomware operators do not wait until you’re ready,” said Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon. “They are financially motivated, and their goal is extortion. They’ll strike whenever they have to to get the leverage that they want. Halcyon RDR provides the protection organizations need to win against ransomware. With a platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware and 24/7 ransomware protection, security teams can eliminate the threat of ransomware and focus on other threats to their environment.”

Halcyon RDR is powered by Halcyon RISE, an elite team of experts in ransomware TTPs, cryptography, threat intelligence, malware reverse engineering, and ransomware response, built to enable organizations of any size and skill to incorporate the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform into their security stack without adding more demands for dedicated resources.

Key features of Halcyon RDR include:

Detection— The Halcyon RISE team investigates every indicator of ransomware or aberrant behavior discovered by the Halcyon platform’s automated detection and protection engines.

Response— If an active attack is detected, the Halcyon RISE team disrupts the attack chain and alerts the customer’s security team in real time.

Recovery—If an attacker successfully encrypts customer data, Halcyon will use the encryption key material automatically intercepted by the Halcyon platform to quickly recover impacted data without the need to negotiate with the attacker or restore from backups.

In the event an attack does impact a fully protected Halcyon customer, Halcyon RDR will work with the customer to recover and restore their environment at no additional cost under the Halcyon Ransomware Warranty.

