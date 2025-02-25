Forcepoint unveils AI-powered DDR for continuous data risk intelligence and remediation

Forcepoint today announced the launch of its next-generation Data Detection and Response (DDR), bringing AI-powered speed and precision to data classification, risk analysis, and automated remediation.

Forcepoint DDR works hand in hand with Forcepoint Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) to deliver contextual insights into data risk and security gaps. Businesses and government agencies can harness Forcepoint’s AI Mesh technology for high-accuracy classification, deep data context, and precise, dynamic remediation.

“The rapid generation, consumption, and movement of data today is pushing organizations to modernize data security—they need continuous, context-aware security that understands data in motion and at rest, detecting threats as they emerge,” said Naveen Palavalli, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Forcepoint. “DDR represents a major step forward in our Data Security Everywhere strategy, giving enterprises and government agencies the power to detect, classify, and protect their most sensitive information with dynamic AI-driven insights and automation.”

AI-Powered Precision: Dynamic Risk Detection & Automated Response

DDR delivers next-generation data risk intelligence by continuously monitoring and analyzing data content, activity, permission levels, and movement along with other data risk factors.

At the core of this innovation is Forcepoint’s AI Mesh technology, which classifies sensitive data quickly and accurately, allowing security teams to customize detection rules, flag vulnerabilities, and trigger DDR’s automated response capabilities or guide admins to mitigate risk quickly. This proactive approach helps security teams uncover hidden risks and stop potential threats before they escalate into breaches.

Forcepoint DDR goes beyond simple monitoring, delivering:

Continuous Threat Detection and Data Risk Visibility— DDR continuously monitors, identifies, and responds to data threats.

AI Mesh for Rich Data Context— Unlike competitors, Forcepoint DDR leverages the company’s AI Mesh technology to classify data with precision and provide deep contextual insights. By assessing sensitivity and risk levels while tracking data lineage—including movement, access, downloads, and uploads—DDR enhances visibility into how sensitive data is handled, enabling faster and more effective investigations.

Seamless DSPM Integration— DDR and DSPM work together, managed on-premises or in the cloud, to assess true data exposure risk, allowing timely remediation based on highly accurate insights.

Comprehensive Protection of Data Everywhere—With DDR and DSPM, Forcepoint’s enterprise-grade data loss prevention (DLP) can automatically apply security controls to sensitive data, ensuring it remains protected at rest, in motion, or in use—across endpoints, email, cloud, web, and beyond.

From Threat to Accurate, Dynamic Response and Safety

Consider an employee attempting to exfiltrate sensitive intellectual property by copying a confidential file into a secured network share and then modifying permissions to make it publicly accessible. Traditional tools might miss this for weeks. Forcepoint DDR detects unauthorized changes, alerts security teams, and enables an accurate fix before data is compromised. With AI-powered automation, organizations can prevent data leaks before they happen—protecting critical assets while minimizing operational impact.

Advancing Data Security Everywhere

DDR is a key pillar of Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere strategy and architecture, ensuring organizations have continuous data intelligence, deep security integration across all control points, and AI-driven protection wherever data moves.

Forcepoint DDR is an option fully integrated with Forcepoint DSPM, available immediately from the company and its global network of resellers, services, and solution provider partners.

To learn more, visit www.forcepoint.com/DDR and read the Forcepoint DDR blog.