Morphisec launches Ransomware-Free Guarantee

Morphisec today announced the launch of its Ransomware-Free Guarantee, an initiative designed to provide customers with confidence in their cybersecurity defenses.

As part of the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Policy, this program offers a full subscription refund and expert incident response services in the event of a ransomware breach despite the use of Morphisec solutions.

"At Morphisec, we are not just a cybersecurity vendor—we are the partner that organizations trust to prevent ransomware before it happens," said Ron Reinfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Morphisec. "Our Ransomware-Free Guarantee is a testament to the strength of our solutions and our accountability to our customers. We don't just fortify endpoints; we stand by our results, ensuring that businesses can operate with confidence in today's complex threat landscape."

"Morphisec stops attacks in memory dead," said Rick Schibler, VP IT at Kentucky Trailer. "We actually experienced an attempted ransomware attack, and it wasn't successful. Morphisec stopped that attack cold."

Under the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Policy, if a ransomware breach occurs within six months of signing a Sales Order, despite the use of Morphisec's solutions, the company will provide:

A Full Refund: 100% of the customer's subscription fees.

100% of the customer's subscription fees. Incident Response Support: Expert assistance from Morphisec's internal Incident Response team to investigate, contain, and manage the ransomware breach, valued up to the contracted limit.

The guarantee is supported by clear conditions to ensure collaboration and adherence to security best practices, such as full deployment of Morphisec solutions across all endpoints and following tailored recommendations to reduce risk exposure.

Security leaders and practitioners can learn more about Morphisec's Ransomware-Free Guarantee and how prevention-first security is transforming the fight against ransomware at www.morphisec.com or inquire about the ransomware-free guarantee today.