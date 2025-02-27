Variscite and Check Point partner to enhance IoT/embedded device security

Variscite today announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. that will dramatically increase IoT/embedded device security to defend against sophisticated cyberattacks.



Check Point Quantum IoT Protect, powered by the Nano Agent, strengthens built-in firmware security and delivers comprehensive device-level protection. It safeguards against unauthorized access, secures logins, protects user data and privacy, and enhances workload security and system hardening. The Nano Agent defends connected devices against even the most advanced cyber threats, including denial-of-service attacks, malware, botnets, exploits, known, and zero-day vulnerabilities.



Thanks to this collaboration, Variscite customers will be able to access and use Check Point Nano Agent with Variscite’s full line of SoMs, complementing Variscite’s own built-in security and extending cyber protection to the entire device. The small-footprint software requires minimal storage, memory, and CPU requirements and is easy to implement by installing on top of Variscite’s software platform without any editing of Variscite drivers.



Nano Agent also enables device manufacturers to comply with the EU’s new Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which introduced mandatory security requirements for connected devices to protect consumers, businesses, and critical infrastructure from cyber threats.



"IoT and edge devices are inherently vulnerable, often left unpatched or outdated by end users, making them prime targets for cybercriminals," said Miri Ofir, R&D Director at Check Point. "By integrating the Nano Agent into their Variscite-based designs, developers can seamlessly secure the device, application, and data from the design stage while ensuring compliance with cybersecurity regulations. The Nano Agent reduces the need for frequent patching by employing advanced protection and mitigation techniques to proactively block attacks."



“This partnership gives Variscite customers trusted, proven security solutions from one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, ease of integration, and ease of management,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP of Business Development and Sales for Variscite. “This collaboration benefits organizations worldwide who wish to ensure their products meet existing and future security regulations, such as the coming CRA in the EU.”