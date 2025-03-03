Strata Decision Technology joins Snowflake to transform healthcare financial analytics

Strata Decision Technology today announced its collaboration with Snowflake to create one of the largest comparable healthcare financial databases in the United States. This strategic initiative aims to deliver efficient access to near real-time and historical financial insights, with early adopters already beginning to access data directly through Snowflake.

The collaboration enables Strata to scale its data capabilities by unifying its diverse data assets—which include financial, operational, clinical, cost and margin, and claims data—within Snowflake’s robust, cloud-based data platform. This unified approach helps eliminate data silos and provides healthcare organizations with a single source of truth for financial decision-making.

“Strata is rapidly innovating its data capabilities, and Snowflake is a key part of our innovation strategy,” said Jonathan Adams, Chief Technology Officer at Strata. “This collaboration strengthens Strata’s ability to deliver unique value and greater analytics horsepower for customers by offering among the largest and most diverse sets of healthcare data in the country.”

“At Snowflake, we’re committed to providing healthcare organizations with a platform that transforms how they leverage their most valuable asset—their data,” said Joe Warbington, Industry Principal, Healthcare at Snowflake. “Our work with Strata Decision Technology demonstrates how Snowflake can empower healthcare financial analytics at scale, helping providers make more informed strategic decisions that ultimately improve patient care and reduce costs.”

Ongoing integration of Strata’s data within Snowflake allows Strata to make its data more accessible to healthcare customers within StrataJazz and Axiom, its cloud-based enterprise performance management software platforms. As a result, both StrataJazz and Axiom customers get the benefits of more efficient scaling in response to organizations’ mounting data needs and flexible data sharing to merge data from across multiple source systems and vendors. Snowflake also enables faster processing to accommodate increasingly complex data models, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, Large Language Model (LLM) processes, and Machine Learning (ML).

Strata is creating a comprehensive healthcare intelligence ecosystem within Snowflake by strategically integrating multiple high-value datasets. This includes healthcare performance and patient volume data from StrataSphere and hospital and physician benchmarking data from Comparative Analytics.

In the coming months, Strata also will bring its proprietary 835 Remit and 837 All-Payor Claims Data (APCD) into Snowflake. To ensure data quality and consistency across these diverse datasets, Strata is leveraging AI and ML on Snowflake to ensure that common definitions and standards are applied to make the data consistent and comparable.

Strata also is leveraging Snowflake's capabilities to advance its patient data integration strategy through secure tokenization of thoroughly cleansed and de-identified patient encounter and claims information. This innovative approach allows healthcare organizations to trace comprehensive patient journeys across multiple providers and facilities while maintaining strict privacy standards. By connecting all-payor claims data—which cover approximately 70% of patients—with granular encounter data in Snowflake's easy, connected, and trusted data platform, Strata delivers unprecedented visibility into the complete patient care continuum. This unified view enables more personalized care planning and strategic resource allocation.

The integration also facilitates more accurate insights. For example, by combining claims data with demographic data, healthcare leaders can generate more rigorous volume projections to help guide them in making more informed strategic decisions. Similarly, merging claims and patient encounter data will help organizations identify patterns in patient behaviors, including where they may be losing patients to market competitors.

Strata’s collaboration with Snowflake emerged from Strata’s strategic initiative to future-proof its solutions amid explosive growth in customer data requirements. It is allowing Strata to move away from the limitations of its legacy StrataJazz on-premise SQL Server databases toward a highly scalable cloud architecture that meets the increasingly complex analytics needs of modern healthcare organizations.

Using Snowflake's elasticity and performance, Strata can now scale its operations to deliver more accurate and efficient data and analytics capabilities for the customers it serves.