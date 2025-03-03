Aeris launches fully integrated cellular IoT security solution

Aeris today launched Aeris IoT Watchtower, a fully integrated security solution for cellular IoT. Aeris IoT Watchtower delivers enterprise IoT visibility and control to prevent IoT security breaches, significantly reduce the impact of any IoT security event, improve operational efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance.

“Enterprises can no longer afford to treat IoT security as an afterthought,” said Aeris CEO Aziz Benmalek, who recently joined the company to lead its expansion into IoT security. “With cyberattacks on IoT devices surging and threats becoming more sophisticated, businesses need a proactive, scalable solution. Aeris IoT Watchtower is the first solution to give enterprises and mobile operators the network-based visibility and zero-trust security they need to confidently scale their cellular IoT programs around the world.”

Aeris IoT Watchtower includes two critical components:

Aeris IoT Watchtower Awareness provides enterprises with deep visibility into IoT device behavior and traffic, identifying threats as they happen, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring regulatory compliance.

IoT Watchtower integrates seamlessly with Aeris IoT Accelerator, the company’s cellular IoT connectivity management platform acquired from Ericsson’s global IoT business in 2023, to deliver secure cellular IoT at scale. Aeris operates the core network across 25 mobile operators and monitors a real-time database of every data session, including destinations, ports, and protocols. Using Aeris’ own AI and known threat databases, Aeris IoT Watchtower provides real-time awareness of threats as they happen as well as policy-based controls to prevent attacks based on zero-trust networking and tools to stop or quarantine an active attack.

“Enterprises using Aeris IoT Watchtower have full visibility into the cyber risk of their IoT devices plus the tools to prevent or limit damage from an attack,” said Aeris Chief Product Officer Jonathan Connet. “Best of all, the solution is completely frictionless with no agent or special SIM card required or proxy traffic to a security tool. IoT Watchtower does this all inline with the normal cellular data path.”

Mobile operators, manufacturers, solutions providers, and enterprises across verticals and geographies have embraced the power of Aeris IoT Watchtower.

Swisscom Broadcast Service (SBS) , which operates Switzerland’s most extensive LoRaWAN connectivity, is the first customer to leverage Aeris IoT Watchtower through Aeris’ longtime partnership with Swisscom. With Watchtower’s zero-touch deployment, SBS gains immediate visibility into the security posture of more than 8,000 existing customer gateways and seamlessly automates monitoring and detection of security threats.

spans 35 members who serve over 1 billion customers. They will deliver Aeris IoT Watchtower to further add value to their existing enterprise IoT offerings. LB Technology, a North American fleet telematics provider, leverages Watchtower to monitor device traffic, detect anomalies and generate risk assessment reports to safeguard the sensitive data of its government and enterprise customers.

IoT devices have become integral to business, and the top enterprise target for attackers. That’s because many IoT devices are remote, mobile, aging and lacking basic security. Once compromised, these devices can provide attackers with a foothold to access sensitive systems and networks.

After observing around 600,000 smart devices, Aeris IoT Watchtower saw an alarming amount of device communications with the dark web where traffic is unobservable, and botnets and command-and-control servers typically live. It also exposed clear examples of advanced persistent threats, many actual malicious events and devices communicating with known phishing sites and services.

Exploiting vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and devices can have life-threatening consequences. Attackers manipulating utility grid devices can cause power outages. By compromising IoT devices in fleets, attackers can manipulate, exploit and interfere with vehicles, drivers and cargo. Compromised medical devices such as CPAP machines could put millions of people at risk.

In addition, regulations are becoming more stringent. The European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act and NIS2 Directive, along with the UK’s Product Security and Telecoms Infrastructure Act, require heightened security for IoT devices, prompting enterprises to act now to avoid costly breaches.

As a result of increasing threats and tightening regulations, the global IoT cybersecurity market revenue is projected to more than double over the next five years, rising from $27 billion in 2024 to $60 billion in 2029, according to Juniper Research. The report’s authors say the 120% increase in cybersecurity spend is due in part to a projected 91% growth in the number of global IoT connections in service over the next five years.

Join Aeris at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona

Learn more about Aeris IoT Watchtower at Mobile World Congress 2025, March 3-6, in Barcelona. Schedule a meeting with Aeris CEO Aziz Benmalek and the Aeris team or stop by Hall 7 Stand 7A9Ex.