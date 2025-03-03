Palo Alto Networks announces Prisma SASE 5 alongside 5G partnership expansions

Palo Alto Networks introduced today Prisma SASE 5G, delivering the functionality and capabilities customers need to stay protected for the future state of mobility and connectivity.

The company also announced the expansion of its private 5G collaborations, working with seven industry leaders to deliver end-to-end private 5G security solutions and services designed to protect enterprise 5G deployments.

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security at Palo Alto Networks, commented, "Wireless network demands are surging with 5G-connected devices, and at the same time, attackers are leveraging AI to create more sophisticated attacks that hit faster and harder than ever before. Service providers have a profound opportunity to navigate the evolving threat landscape safely and securely by offering AI-powered Zero Trust security for their enterprise customers while addressing mobility needs. By utilizing our fully cloud-delivered solution with global coverage, service providers can provide data sovereignty, reliability, and industry-leading resilience to their enterprise customers—on any device, from anywhere."

Prisma SASE: Protecting 5G Service Providers' Enterprise Customers

With Prisma SASE 5G, Palo Alto Networks is enabling service providers to deliver frictionless security to their enterprise customers for 5G connectivity. This cloud-native Zero Trust security solution, leveraging the power of Precision AI, sets a new standard by:

Leveraging cloud-delivered SASE for new revenue opportunities. By leveraging a SASE cloud interconnect, this new solution enables fast integration into service providers' 5G networks, improving time-to-market for their enterprise customers and enhancing security for data, devices, users, and apps over 5G with minimal infrastructure changes. Prisma SASE 5G seamlessly integrates with the 5G network to provide global coverage, data sovereignty, reliability, and resiliency to meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers.

By leveraging a SASE cloud interconnect, this new solution enables fast integration into service providers' 5G networks, improving time-to-market for their enterprise customers and enhancing security for data, devices, users, and apps over 5G with minimal infrastructure changes. Prisma SASE 5G seamlessly integrates with the 5G network to provide global coverage, data sovereignty, reliability, and resiliency to meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers. Providing differentiated secure connectivity with SIM-based authentication. Prisma SASE 5G enables service providers to stay relevant with enterprise customers by using their SIM-based authentication and uniquely identifying 5G users. Service providers can secure connectivity for all 5G devices, apps, and users anytime, anywhere while maintaining granular policies and visibility.

Prisma SASE 5G enables service providers to stay relevant with enterprise customers by using their SIM-based authentication and uniquely identifying 5G users. Service providers can secure connectivity for all 5G devices, apps, and users anytime, anywhere while maintaining granular policies and visibility. Protecting enterprises from evasive threats with Zero Trust security. AI-powered Prisma SASE helps detect, protect, and defend against potential threats, such as zero-day threats and malicious malware, by securing all traffic transiting out of the 5G network that is accessing internet, SaaS, and private applications.

Palo Alto Networks continues to prioritize innovation in SASE and 5G, collaborating with partners and customers, like Singtel and NTT DATA, to enable comprehensive Zero Trust security for enterprises and organizations around the globe.

Ng Tian Chong, Chief Executive Officer at Singtel Singapore, said, "With rapid digitalization, cyber resilience becomes even more critical for business operations. We understand that navigating the complex network security landscape can be daunting, so we've made it easy for our enterprise customers with our CUBE network solutions. Through our partnership with Palo Alto Networks, we're adding the Unified SASE Convergence to our suite of enterprise solutions to provide our business customers better security and performance across distributed environments, as well as SecaaS for our roaming customers so they can enjoy their travels with peace of mind."

Continuing Momentum With Private 5G Partnerships

Palo Alto Networks enterprise-grade 5G Security empowers organizations to protect against the latest threats and ensure comprehensive security across evolving network landscapes. The combination of Palo Alto Networks security platforms with innovative 5G partner technologies and services helps customers build security into their networks from the ground up, safeguarding the entire 5G infrastructure from core to edge, along with its mission-critical traffic.

New solutions and integrations include:

Anterix: Integration to support Anterix spectrum will ensure that Palo Alto Networks ruggedized firewalls are fully optimized for 900 MHz private LTE (PLTE) networks, enabling utilities and other critical infrastructure providers to deploy secure, reliable, and high-performance private wireless broadband solutions.

Integration to support Anterix spectrum will ensure that Palo Alto Networks ruggedized firewalls are fully optimized for 900 MHz private LTE (PLTE) networks, enabling utilities and other critical infrastructure providers to deploy secure, reliable, and high-performance private wireless broadband solutions. Nokia: The integration of Nokia and Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall provides customers with top-notch security for their OT network, enabling the implementation of Zero Trust principles to secure industrial IoT devices through real-time threat detection and vulnerability identification.

The integration of Nokia and Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall provides customers with top-notch security for their OT network, enabling the implementation of Zero Trust principles to secure industrial IoT devices through real-time threat detection and vulnerability identification. NTT DATA: This new solution combines Palo Alto Networks NGFW with NTT DATA Private 5G architecture to provide customers with easier network visibility, threat detection, and response capabilities for securing their IT/OT environments.

This new solution combines Palo Alto Networks NGFW with NTT DATA Private 5G architecture to provide customers with easier network visibility, threat detection, and response capabilities for securing their IT/OT environments. NVIDIA: Palo Alto Networks VM-Series (software NGFWs) combined with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs secure 5G and edge AI by up to 10x more performance with strong security enforcement while enabling enterprises and service providers to reduce infrastructure costs and secure critical infrastructure and mobile networks.

Palo Alto Networks VM-Series (software NGFWs) combined with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs secure 5G and edge AI by up to 10x more performance with strong security enforcement while enabling enterprises and service providers to reduce infrastructure costs and secure critical infrastructure and mobile networks. OneLayer: This integration extends the capabilities of Palo Alto Networks NGFWs, enabling zero-touch provisioning and incorporating rich details about the device types and new protocols present in enterprise IT and OT networks to help ensure comprehensive monitoring and security controls across an expanded attack surface, streamlining large-scale onboarding.

This integration extends the capabilities of Palo Alto Networks NGFWs, enabling zero-touch provisioning and incorporating rich details about the device types and new protocols present in enterprise IT and OT networks to help ensure comprehensive monitoring and security controls across an expanded attack surface, streamlining large-scale onboarding. Pente: Leveraging Palo Alto Networks NGFW with Pente's Hypercore, this integration enables visibility into all applications, services, subscribers, and devices on a private wireless network so that customers can realize secure, simplified, multitenant private wireless deployments.

Leveraging Palo Alto Networks NGFW with Pente's Hypercore, this integration enables visibility into all applications, services, subscribers, and devices on a private wireless network so that customers can realize secure, simplified, multitenant private wireless deployments. Telenor: Telenor's Open Lab will leverage Palo Alto Networks technologies, including Cortex Cloud, AI Runtime Security, AI Access Security, and AI Security Posture Management to provide zero-touch end-to-end network slicing orchestration, enabling customers to enhance visibility, control mobile network traffic, and ensure top-tier security.

"Together with Palo Alto Networks, we are delivering advanced perimeter security and Zero Trust solutions tailored for operational technology (OT) environments powered by private wireless networks," said Stephan Litjens, VP, Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia Cloud and Network Services. "Our collaboration ensures that critical infrastructure benefits from robust, scalable, and future-ready security, enabling seamless protection of the OT network."

Jim Frey, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said, "The interest in 5G as a primary networking technology continues to grow among enterprises large and small, including mobile, fixed wireless, and private formats. While networking and security teams recognize that 5G brings its own unique advantages, they also greatly prefer to apply cybersecurity technologies and practices that they are already using and are fully familiar with for the rest of the network infrastructure. Service providers that can successfully bridge these two sets of demands will be in an advantaged position in the 5G services marketplace."

Learn More

See what Palo Alto Networks has in store for 5G and SASE at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Hall 4 #4D55. Request a demo or schedule a meeting here.