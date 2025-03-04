iVerify appoints Apple alum Mike Rosen as Chief Information Security Officer

iVerify today announced Mike Rosen has joined the company as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). His appointment comes as iVerify continues to expand its enterprise security offerings, scaling its impact across Fortune 100 companies and high-risk individuals.

"Mobile security has been overlooked for too long, and iVerify is leading the charge in redefining how organizations and individuals protect themselves in an increasingly mobile-first world," said Danny Rogers, CEO of iVerify. "Mike's depth of experience across cybersecurity, incident response, forensics, and threat intelligence is invaluable as we continue building the most advanced and effective mobile security solutions in the market."

As CISO, Mike will oversee iVerify's security strategy, investigations, compliance initiatives, and customer risk management. He brings decades of cybersecurity leadership experience, having held key security roles at Apple, Verizon, and PwC. At Apple, Mike led the Security Incident Response Team (SIRT), responsible for safeguarding corporate infrastructure, intellectual property (R&D), and employees against nation-state attacks and advanced cyber threats.

Before that, he was a senior consultant on Verizon's Incident Response Team, where he co-authored the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report and served as an expert witness in high-profile cybercrime cases. Most recently, Mike was CISO at ZwillGen, a law firm specializing in information security, data breaches, and privacy. He is currently a member of the NightDragon advisory board, a leading venture firm focused on security, safety, and privacy innovation. On this board, he advises cybersecurity investments, portfolio companies, and the firm.

"iVerify is at the cutting edge of mobile security, tackling the complex challenges of protecting individuals, enterprises, and non-profit organizations in a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Rosen. "The team's expertise, coupled with its commitment to privacy-first security, makes this an incredible opportunity to drive meaningful change in this dynamic industry. I look forward to working alongside them to strengthen our security posture and expand our impact."

Learn more about Mike and his perspective on iVerify here.