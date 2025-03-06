Saviynt offers free identity security certification to bridge the global cyber talent gap

Saviynt, a provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the launch of its Identity Security for the AI Age (ISAA) certification through Saviynt University to help close the growing cybersecurity skills gap. This is a course designed to empower university graduates and IT professionals with foundational knowledge in identity security, enriched with cutting-edge insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming cybersecurity.

With the global cybersecurity skills gap widening, demand for skilled identity security professionals has never been greater. According to the 2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the industry is facing a shortage of more than 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals worldwide, a 19% year-on-year increase since the 2023 study. By offering free access to self-paced training and certification, Saviynt is lowering barriers to entry and ensuring that more individuals can build a career in AI-powered identity security.

This initiative builds upon the success of Saviynt University, which was launched to provide public access to training and certifications in identity security. As part of Saviynt’s commitment to talent development in cybersecurity, this program aims to educate 100,000 students and professionals on cybersecurity fundamentals, identity security, and Saviynt’s industry-leading solutions.

“Cybersecurity is evolving rapidly, especially in the age of AI. As bad actors leverage AI to launch more sophisticated attacks, defenders need to harness AI to detect, prevent, and respond faster. The ‘Identity Security for the AI Age’ certification helps future professionals build skills that are not only foundational but also future-focused, preparing them to work with AI-driven identity intelligence and risk management,” said Shankar Ganapathy, chief operating officer at Saviynt. “Our goal is to empower the next generation of cybersecurity talent with the identity skills needed to secure the digital enterprises of tomorrow.”

The ISAA certification is designed for individuals looking to break into cybersecurity, including engineering graduates and IT professionals seeking to cross-skill into identity management. This free certification program will serve as a gateway to Saviynt’s professional certification tracks, enabling learners to advance their expertise and improve their employability.

A core highlight of the certification is its dedicated module on the Saviynt Intelligence Suite, which has groundbreaking AI and ML capabilities. This module introduces learners to the transformative role of AI and ML in modern identity security—from delivering real-time risk analysis to automating threat detection and accelerating decision-making through AI-driven recommendations and approvals. Additionally, the initiative will help Saviynt’s partners by creating a larger pool of certified professionals with verified knowledge of Saviynt’s Identity Cloud.

“As businesses increasingly prioritize identity security, there is a growing need for well-trained professionals who can help organizations secure their digital ecosystems,” said Suraj Krishnaiah, Vice President of Enablement and Solutions at Saviynt.

“Through this initiative, we are not just addressing the talent gap but also building a workforce that understands how to leverage AI and ML to secure identities more effectively. By fostering this community of identity security professionals, we are helping organizations future-proof their cybersecurity strategies.”

The ISAA certification is now available globally, with universities and training institutions encouraged to incorporate it into their cybersecurity education programs.

For more information and to enroll in the ISAA certification, please visit Saviynt University.