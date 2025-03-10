CyberArk and Device Authority deliver secure device authentication with Microsoft

CyberArk and Device Authority, in collaboration with Microsoft, have launched a solution that strengthens and scales connected device authentication to enterprise applications with Zero Trust principles. It helps manufacturers reduce cyber risk from connected devices on factory floors and in edge environments with robust identity security, automated access management, and device lifecycle protection.

The NIST reference architecture for IoT, introduced in May 2024, provides a structured approach to secure onboarding, continuous device management, and threat monitoring across the device lifecycle. The collaboration between Microsoft, CyberArk, and Device Authority helps organizations translate this framework into practical, scalable solutions.

Each partner brings essential capabilities to this end-to-end solution architecture for NIST compliance.

Through Microsoft Azure IoT and Defender for IoT, Microsoft enables secure, scalable device management and real-time monitoring. The cloud-edge integration ensures consistent device security, even in remote, air-gapped environments.

CyberArk’s modern privileged access management capabilities restrict unauthorized human access to critical devices and systems, enforcing user and device security policies without the need for time-consuming, error-prone manual human intervention.

Device Authority automates secure device onboarding, identity credentialing, and encryption, minimizing human error, accelerating incident response, and maintaining data integrity through the connected ecosystem.

Device Authority CEO Darron Antill commented, “Manufacturers often face unique security challenges, particularly at the edge, where devices operate in remote or decentralized locations. Edge environments introduce added vulnerabilities thanks to high device density, varying network connectivity, and intermittent monitoring, but there is still the need for real-time decision-making. This complex environment requires a solution operating across widely dispersed devices and locations to help ensure device and data security and operational continuity. Our joint solution addresses these challenges with a unified solution that enables manufacturers to protect devices from malicious access and maintain operational resilience, even in the most distributed settings.”

Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberArk, added, “The complexity of the security challenges faced by manufacturers, in particular, means that no single solution can enable an organization to be fully compliant with important NIST guidelines, while creating a piecemeal solution is impractical. By joining forces, we are smoothing the way for people to implement NIST compliance best practices, extending privileged access management controls across the entire spectrum of identities.”

Dayan Rodriquez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft, concluded, “As connected technologies become more embedded in manufacturers operations, protecting these devices is critical. This collaboration provides manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to their IoT security, directly aligned with NIST’s latest guidelines. With an ecosystem-based security solution, manufacturers can protect their operations from the factory floor to the edge, ensuring regulatory compliance and resilience against cyber threats.”

